S$6 & S$8 taxi surcharges from Changi Airport to be permanent from Jul. 1, 2024

The surcharge for taxi rides from Mandai will also be permanently increased to S$5.

Winnie Li | June 24, 2024, 05:45 PM

The revised surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport, Changi Air Freight Centre, Airport Police Station, and Airport Logistics Park of Singapore will be made permanent from Jul. 1, 2024.

The location surcharge for pick-ups from these locations between 5pm and 11:59pm from Mondays to Sundays was previously revised to S$8.

Trips that take place at other times would incur a surcharge of S$6.

At the same time, the location surcharge for taxi trips from Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, and Bird Paradise between 1pm and 11:59pm from Mondays to Sundays will also increase permanently from S$3 to S$5.

This surge was announced by ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier on their respective Facebook pages on Jun. 24.

Trans-Cab and Prime also published the changes in notices in The Business Times on the same date, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Surcharges 'not set by taxi companies': CDG

A spokesperson from ComfortDelGro (CDG) told ST that location surcharges are not set by taxi companies but "imposed by the organisations managing those areas".

The spokesperson added that these organisations must inform the Land Transport Authority (LTA) prior to implementing or changing the surcharges.

Mothership has reached out to Changi Airport Group and LTA for comments.

Surcharge meant to improve supply of taxis: Mandai Wildlife Group

In response to Mothership's queries, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the location surcharge is "meant to help increase the supply of incoming taxis to the destination of Mandai Wildlife Reserve by incentivising taxi drivers," as the group had observed that the average waiting time "remains at 30 to 60 minutes".

"With the latest revision, we hope to encourage more taxi drivers to keep the Mandai Wildlife Reserve top of mind as a preferred pick-up destination and reduce waiting times for our guests," the statement read.

The spokesperson added "there are no plans in the near future to further revise the surcharge rate".

Other transportation options available

The spokesperson said there is "a range of other convenient transportation options with varying price points" for Mandai Wildlife Reserve guests to choose from besides taxis.

"They have the option of taking the train to an MRT station like Springleaf station, which is serviced by a connecting public bus to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve that takes about 12 minutes.

A loop shuttle service is also available daily from Khatib MRT station and takes guests to the wildlife parks in 20 minutes at S$3 per adult or child.

The shuttle operates from 8:30am to midnight at a 15-minute frequency on weekdays, and an increased frequency on weekends.

A Mandai City Express shuttle is also available from Thursdays to Sundays with convenient pick-up and drop-off points located around the city.

Similar reason cited by Changi Airport Group

Before the revision, the location surcharges for taxi trips from Changi Airport were S$5 from 5pm to 11:59pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and S$3 at other times.

In May 2022, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that the surcharges would be increased to S$8 from 5pm to 11:59pm from Monday to Sundays and S$6 at all other times "to ensure a better supply of taxis" to the airport.

As to why there might be a mismatch in demand and supply at the airport, taxi drivers said they do not want to risk waiting for a long time there with the engine running given the surging fuel costs at the time, reported ST.

The drivers added that they could earn more money in the Central Business District and after dark.

