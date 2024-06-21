Back

Mediacorp's Star Search back in 2024 after 5 years

Who's the next star?

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 21, 2024, 05:48 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappMediacorp's talent scouting series Star Search is coming back for its 12th season, after five years.

Here's who can join the upcoming series:

  • Individuals aged between 17 and 30 years old

  • Can converse well in Mandarin

  • Aspire to perform onscreen

Open auditions will take place on the following dates and locations:

Funan

Date: Jul. 6 and 7

Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm

Orchard Central

Date: Jul. 13

Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm

Interested participants can register here.

Applications will close on Jul. 13.

The five-episode series will start airing on Oct. 20, at 8:30pm via:

The final episode will air live on Nov. 24, at 7pm.

About Star Search

Since 1988, the series has uncovered talents such as popular local actors and actresses Chen Han Wei, Zoe Tay, Christopher Lee, and many more.

The last Star Search happened in 2019 with Teoh Zetong emerging as the winner.

Top image via Mediacorp's website.

S'porean ex-police investigating officer gets 25 months' jail for forging witness statements, lied during lawyer application

He forged 38 statements across 21 case files.

June 21, 2024, 05:34 PM

Small plastic bags no longer provided at NUH pharmacies from June 2024

Through a series of green initiatives, NUH has committed to reduce its waste generated by 60 per cent by 2030.

June 21, 2024, 05:10 PM

'Poo' discovery forces bus service 87 to terminate early at Hougang bus stop

Gross.

June 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Car crashes in Yishun during police chase, male driver on the run, female passenger, 32, arrested

Police found drug-like substances and weapons in the car.

June 21, 2024, 04:52 PM

M'sian boy, 15, with end-stage liver disease in S'pore, still can't find donor after 14-month search

More than 10 prospective donors were rejected as incompatible.

June 21, 2024, 04:12 PM

2 women in France on trial for claiming president's wife Brigitte Macron is transgender

The claim was made in 2022 amidst elections.

June 21, 2024, 03:38 PM

Train ride from hell: LRT passengers shocked by burning buildings in Pudu, M'sia

Very scary.

June 21, 2024, 02:17 PM

Want to live in an HDB flat in Bayshore? 1st BTO flats to be launched there in Oct. 2024.

Sea view.

June 21, 2024, 01:42 PM

Carousell, Facebook Marketplace & others must implement measures to 'proactively disrupt' scams from Jun. 26, 2024

Countering scams and malicious cyber activities.

June 21, 2024, 12:03 PM

Over 71,000kg of oil-soaked sand scooped up from 3 Sentosa beaches

"Good progress has been made. Much work remains to be done too."

June 21, 2024, 11:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.