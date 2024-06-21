Mediacorp's Star Search back in 2024 after 5 years

Mediacorp's talent scouting series Star Search is coming back for its 12th season, after five years.
Here's who can join the upcoming series:
- Individuals aged between 17 and 30 years old
- Can converse well in Mandarin
- Aspire to perform onscreen
Open auditions will take place on the following dates and locations:
Funan
Date: Jul. 6 and 7
Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm
Orchard Central
Date: Jul. 13
Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm
Interested participants can register here.
Applications will close on Jul. 13.
The five-episode series will start airing on Oct. 20, at 8:30pm via:
The final episode will air live on Nov. 24, at 7pm.
About Star Search
Since 1988, the series has uncovered talents such as popular local actors and actresses Chen Han Wei, Zoe Tay, Christopher Lee, and many more.
The last Star Search happened in 2019 with Teoh Zetong emerging as the winner.
Top image via Mediacorp's website.
