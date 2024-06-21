Mediacorp's Star Search back in 2024 after 5 years

Mediacorp's talent scouting series Star Search is coming back for its 12th season, after five years.

Here's who can join the upcoming series:

Individuals aged between 17 and 30 years old

Can converse well in Mandarin

Aspire to perform onscreen

Open auditions will take place on the following dates and locations:

Funan

Date: Jul. 6 and 7

Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm

Orchard Central

Date: Jul. 13

Time: 9:30am to 7:30pm

Interested participants can register here.

Applications will close on Jul. 13.

The five-episode series will start airing on Oct. 20, at 8:30pm via:

Channel 8

mewatch

Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

The final episode will air live on Nov. 24, at 7pm.

About Star Search

Since 1988, the series has uncovered talents such as popular local actors and actresses Chen Han Wei, Zoe Tay, Christopher Lee, and many more.

The last Star Search happened in 2019 with Teoh Zetong emerging as the winner.

Top image via Mediacorp's website.