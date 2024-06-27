7-time Michelin star recipient Putien Kitchener Road outlet loses star in Michelin Guide S’pore 2024

Homegrown restaurant chain Putien lost its one Michelin star status for its Kitchener Road outlet.

The first-ever Putien outlet failed to be awarded the star in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2024 released on Jun. 25.

Opened in 2000, Putien's Kitchener Road outlet was awarded one Michelin star for seven years in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, according to Putien's website.

Under the Michelin Guide, restaurants can be awarded up to three stars.

They are assessed based on five criteria, namely quality of ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in the cuisine, value for one's dollar, and consistency of food.

Putien view loss of Michelin star 'an opportunity to innovate and grow'

In response to Mothership's queries, Putien's PR manager Summer Yu said the chain is "disappointed by the loss" of its Michelin star.

"However, this setback serves as a powerful motivator for us to redouble our efforts and elevate our standards even higher," the statement read.

Yu added that the entire Putien team "is committed to" refining its craft, enhancing its customers' experience, and pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence.

"We view this as an opportunity to innovate and grow. Our patrons will continue to enjoy an exceptional dining experience," said Yu.

Michelin Guide Singapore 2024

This year's Michelin Guide Singapore comprise 283 locations, amongst which 51 restaurants were Michelin starred.

One notable mention is modern Malay restaurant Fiz, which offerings are "inspired by the chef's childhood memories in Malaysia" and designed to render diners "a deeper understanding of Malaysian flavours, incorporating a variety of Malaysian spices and ingredients".

Fiz became the second restaurant in Singapore to be awarded a Michelin Green Star, which "highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments".

Top images via Putien/Instagram & Winnie Li/Mothership