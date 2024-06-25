Michelin Guide S’pore 2024: All 51 F&B places that made the list

On Jun. 25, Michelin Guide Singapore released its full list of awardees, bringing the total number of restaurants on the selection to 283.
This includes the 7 new hawker entrants to the Michelin Bib Gourmand, awarded earlier this month.
Only eateries that serve quality food priced under S$45 are eligible for the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.
What the Michelin Stars represent
Restaurants can be awarded a maximum of three stars.
The more stars awarded, the higher the quality of the restaurant’s cooking.
There are five criteria upon which restaurants are judged:
- Quality of ingredients used
- Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques
- Personality of the chef in the cuisine
- Value for one’s dollar
- Consistency of food
Summary
To sum up this year’s awards:
- Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars
- Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars
- 42 restaurants received One Michelin Star
Some categories saw new awardees, while others did not:
- No restaurants have been promoted to Three Michelin Stars
- One restaurant has been promoted to Two Michelin Stars
- Four restaurants have been promoted to One Michelin Star
Additionally, modern Malay restaurant Fiz has newly received the Michelin Green Star, which recognises the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability. The restaurant is also a new entrant on the Michelin Selected list.
Only two restaurants in Singapore have been awarded the Michelin Green Star, with the other being Michelin one-star restaurant Seroja.
Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments
One-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Alma
|European Contemporary
|2
|Araya
|Innovative
|3
|Art di Daniele Sperindio
|Italian
|4
|Born
|Innovative
|5
|Buona Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|6
|Burnt Ends
|Barbecue
|7
|Candlenut
|Peranakan
|8
|Chaleur
|Innovative
|9
|Chef Kang’s
|Cantonese
|10
|Cut
|Steakhouse
|11
|Esora
|Innovative
|12
|Euphoria
|Innovative
|13
|Hamamoto
|Sushi
|14
|Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
|Street Food
|15
|Iggy’s
|European Contemporary
|16
|Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
|Teochew
|17
|Jag
|French Contemporary
|18
|Labyrinth
|Innovative
|19
|Lei Garden
|Cantonese
|20
|Lerouy
|French Contemporary
|21
|Ma Cuisine
|French
|22
|Marguerite
|European Contemporary
|23
|Matera
|Italian Contemporary
|24
|Nae:um
|Korean Contemporary
|25
|Nouri
|Innovative
|26
|Oshino
|Sushi
|27
|Pangium
|Peranakan
|28
|Poise
|European Contemporary
|29
|Rhubarb
|French Contemporary
|30
|Seroja
|Malaysian Contemporary
|31
|Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
|Sushi
|32
|Shisen Hanten
|Cantonese-Sichuan
|33
|Sommer
|European Contemporary
|34
|Summer Palace
|Cantonese
|35
|Summer Pavilion
|Cantonese
|36
|Sushi Ichi
|Sushi
|37
|Sushi Kimura
|Sushi
|38
|Sushi Sakuta
|Sushi
|39
|Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|40
|Waku Ghin
|Japanese Contemporary
|41
|Whitegrass
|French Contemporary
|42
|Willow
|Asian Contemporary
Two-star establishments (newly promoted restaurant has been bolded)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Cloudstreet
|Innovative
|2
|Jaan by Kirk Westaway
|British Contemporary
|3
|Meta
|Innovative
|4
|Saint Pierre
|French Contemporary
|5
|Shoukouwa
|Sushi
|6
|Thevar
|Innovative
Three-star establishments
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Les Amis
|French
|2
|Odette
|French Contemporary
|3
|Zén
|European Contemporary
