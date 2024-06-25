Michelin Guide S’pore 2024: All 51 F&B places that made the list

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

On Jun. 25, Michelin Guide Singapore released its full list of awardees, bringing the total number of restaurants on the selection to 283.

This includes the 7 new hawker entrants to the Michelin Bib Gourmand, awarded earlier this month.

Only eateries that serve quality food priced under S$45 are eligible for the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

What the Michelin Stars represent

Restaurants can be awarded a maximum of three stars.

The more stars awarded, the higher the quality of the restaurant’s cooking.

There are five criteria upon which restaurants are judged:

Quality of ingredients used Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques Personality of the chef in the cuisine Value for one’s dollar Consistency of food

Summary

To sum up this year’s awards:

Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

42 restaurants received One Michelin Star

Some categories saw new awardees, while others did not:

No restaurants have been promoted to Three Michelin Stars

One restaurant has been promoted to Two Michelin Stars

Four restaurants have been promoted to One Michelin Star

Additionally, modern Malay restaurant Fiz has newly received the Michelin Green Star, which recognises the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability. The restaurant is also a new entrant on the Michelin Selected list.

Only two restaurants in Singapore have been awarded the Michelin Green Star, with the other being Michelin one-star restaurant Seroja.

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

One-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Alma European Contemporary 2 Araya Innovative 3 Art di Daniele Sperindio Italian 4 Born Innovative 5 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary 6 Burnt Ends Barbecue 7 Candlenut Peranakan 8 Chaleur Innovative 9 Chef Kang’s Cantonese 10 Cut Steakhouse 11 Esora Innovative 12 Euphoria Innovative 13 Hamamoto Sushi 14 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food 15 Iggy’s European Contemporary 16 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew 17 Jag French Contemporary 18 Labyrinth Innovative 19 Lei Garden Cantonese 20 Lerouy French Contemporary 21 Ma Cuisine French 22 Marguerite European Contemporary 23 Matera Italian Contemporary 24 Nae:um Korean Contemporary 25 Nouri Innovative 26 Oshino Sushi 27 Pangium Peranakan 28 Poise European Contemporary 29 Rhubarb French Contemporary 30 Seroja Malaysian Contemporary 31 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi 32 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan 33 Sommer European Contemporary 34 Summer Palace Cantonese 35 Summer Pavilion Cantonese 36 Sushi Ichi Sushi 37 Sushi Kimura Sushi 38 Sushi Sakuta Sushi 39 Terra Italian Contemporary 40 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary 41 Whitegrass French Contemporary 42 Willow Asian Contemporary

Two-star establishments (newly promoted restaurant has been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Cloudstreet Innovative 2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary 3 Meta Innovative 4 Saint Pierre French Contemporary 5 Shoukouwa Sushi 6 Thevar Innovative

Three-star establishments

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Les Amis French 2 Odette French Contemporary 3 Z é n European Contemporary

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Araya, Pangium and Chaleur.