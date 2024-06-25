Back

Michelin Guide S’pore 2024: All 51 F&B places that made the list

Wallet damage: dealt.

Celeste Ng | June 25, 2024, 01:30 PM

On Jun. 25, Michelin Guide Singapore released its full list of awardees, bringing the total number of restaurants on the selection to 283.

This includes the 7 new hawker entrants to the Michelin Bib Gourmand, awarded earlier this month.

Only eateries that serve quality food priced under S$45 are eligible for the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

What the Michelin Stars represent

Restaurants can be awarded a maximum of three stars.

The more stars awarded, the higher the quality of the restaurant’s cooking.

There are five criteria upon which restaurants are judged:

  1. Quality of ingredients used

  2. Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques

  3. Personality of the chef in the cuisine

  4. Value for one’s dollar

  5. Consistency of food

Summary

To sum up this year’s awards:

  • Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

  • Six restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

  • 42 restaurants received One Michelin Star

Some categories saw new awardees, while others did not:

  • No restaurants have been promoted to Three Michelin Stars

  • One restaurant has been promoted to Two Michelin Stars

  • Four restaurants have been promoted to One Michelin Star

Additionally, modern Malay restaurant Fiz has newly received the Michelin Green Star, which recognises the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability. The restaurant is also a new entrant on the Michelin Selected list.

Only two restaurants in Singapore have been awarded the Michelin Green Star, with the other being Michelin one-star restaurant Seroja.

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

One-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Alma European Contemporary
2 Araya Innovative
3 Art di Daniele Sperindio Italian
4 Born Innovative
5 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary
6 Burnt Ends Barbecue
7 Candlenut Peranakan
8 Chaleur Innovative
9 Chef Kang’s Cantonese
10 Cut Steakhouse
11 Esora Innovative
12 Euphoria Innovative
13 Hamamoto Sushi
14 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food
15 Iggy’s European Contemporary
16 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew
17 Jag French Contemporary
18 Labyrinth Innovative
19 Lei Garden Cantonese
20 Lerouy French Contemporary
21 Ma Cuisine French
22 Marguerite European Contemporary
23 Matera Italian Contemporary
24 Nae:um Korean Contemporary
25 Nouri Innovative
26 Oshino Sushi
27 Pangium Peranakan
28 Poise European Contemporary
29 Rhubarb French Contemporary
30 Seroja Malaysian Contemporary
31 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi
32 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan
33 Sommer European Contemporary
34 Summer Palace Cantonese
35 Summer Pavilion Cantonese
36 Sushi Ichi Sushi
37 Sushi Kimura Sushi
38 Sushi Sakuta Sushi
39 Terra Italian Contemporary
40 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary
41 Whitegrass French Contemporary
42 Willow Asian Contemporary

Two-star establishments (newly promoted restaurant has been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Cloudstreet Innovative
2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary
3 Meta Innovative
4 Saint Pierre French Contemporary
5 Shoukouwa Sushi
6 Thevar Innovative

Three-star establishments

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Les Amis French
2 Odette French Contemporary
3 Zén European Contemporary

