S'pore man gives 4 cartons of 100 Plus drinks to workers cleaning up oil spill at East Coast Park

In the wake of the oil spill that occurred on Jun. 14, following an allision near Pasir Panjang terminal, workers were deployed to clean up the affected beaches.

About 1,400 volunteers also signed up to help.

Their efforts weren't overlooked — at least not by one man, who decided to gift 100 Plus to keep them going.

Getting the goods

In a TikTok video posted by @something4rsomeone on Jun. 20, the man shared that he'd bought four cartons of 100 Plus for the workers at East Coast Park.

The cartons contained 96 cans in total.

He also bought styrofoam boxes and ice to keep the 100 Plus cool, as well as water "to even out the coolness of the drinks".

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told Mothership he paid about S$80 for everything.

Delivering the goods

He packed the boxes onto his motorcycle and set off for the beach.

There, he placed the drinks on a nearby table and approached the toiling cleaners.

"Brother, there got some 100 Plus drinks y'all can take ah," he said.

The cleaners, clad in face masks and standing beside a hill of garbage bags, expressed their thanks.

"Togetherness"

Cleaning up the oil spill is no easy feat.

As of Jun. 20, over 71,000 kg of oil-soaked sand has been cleared from the three beaches at Sentosa and bagged for further treatment and disposal, according to Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

This complex process, which includes cleaning off the rock bunds and breakwaters at the beach, "involves a lot of hard work", she said.

The man's video prompted some commenters to chip in as well, to which he responded that he was looking to set up a group soon.

This "togetherness" in overcoming obstacles helps us become closer as a community, he said.

"We want the best for one another".

Top images via @something4rsomeone/TikTok