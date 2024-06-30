Bus driver in fatal Genting crash that killed 2 had no licence, 27 traffic violations: M'sian police

A tour bus that crashed when descending from Genting Highlands on Saturday (June 29), killing two tourists and injuring 19 others, was driven by a man without a licence and numerous summons for traffic-related offences, Malaysian police said.

No licence, 27 previous traffic summons

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar shared that investigations into the 32-year-old bus driver revealed that he had 27 previous traffic summonses for various offences, Malaysian media reported.

Of these, most of them were for not having a valid driving licence.

The driver was also issued summonses for beating a red light, being involved in an accident, and driving without a valid road tax.

He has been remanded for four days from Jun. 30 to assist in the investigation, Bernama reported.

Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is also investigating the tour company operating the bus to identify any breach of standard operating procedures (SOPs), Malaysian media reported.

Minister Tiong King Sing told reporters that if investigations find that the company is at fault, their licence will be revoked immediately.

Background

The bus in question skidded and hit a road divider while coming down from Genting Highlands at about 11am on Saturday (Jun. 29).

It was carrying 21 people including 18 passengers, a bus driver and two tour guides, Bernama reported.

The passengers were reportedly all Chinese nationals.

Two died on the spot from head injuries, The New Straits Times reported.

They were believed to have been trapped in their seats during the accident.

19 others were injured.

The two male passengers who died at the scene were identified as Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49, The Star reported.

Their bodies were taken to Bentong Hospital in Pahang.

13 other injured victims were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

