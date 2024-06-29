Back

2 die as tour bus carrying 21 people overturns while driving downhill from Genting Highlands

The tour bus carried 21 people, including 18 Chinese nationals, a bus driver and two tour guides.

June 29, 2024

A tour bus overturned while driving downhill from Genting Highlands on Jun. 29, leading to at least two dead and others injured.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing.

The two who passed, both men, suffered head injuries, Bernama reported.

The tour bus carried 21 people including 18 passengers, a bus driver and two tour guides.

The passengers were reportedly all Chinese nationals.

A Genting Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson told China Press that they were alerted to the accident at around 10am, and immediately dispatched a group of authorities to investigate.

Photos from the news outlets showed the bus overturned on its side, with the rescued passengers on the side of the road.

Some were seen sitting, while others were seen lying down with umbrellas shielding their faces.

Photo via China Press

Photo via China Press

Photo via China Press

Photo via China Press

Top image via China Press

