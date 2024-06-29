Durian season in S'pore in full swing with durian giveaways, S$5 Mao Shan Wangs

The burgeoning durian season in Singapore ratcheted up a notch over the past week — with the likes of S$5 Mao Shan Wang flash sales, crowds till midnight and giveaways for seniors.

One durian joint that gained some fanfare was the Lexus Durian King in Serangoon, which gave away 1,000 kilograms of D13, D24, and Red Prawn durians to customers on Thursday (Jun. 27).

Customers will have to show their Pioneer, Merdeka Generation or Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card to receive a free durian and a free coconut drink.

Lexus Durian King's owner, Su Meifeng (transliteration), said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the purpose of their promotion is to give back to customers who have supported them.

The stall also hopes to give more seniors a chance to enjoy durians during the peak season, Su added.

The giveaway started at 3pm on Jun. 27 until stocks ran out and unsurprisingly attracted snaking queues.

Evening flash sales with S$5 Mao Shan Wang

The giveaway came just a day after the stall advertised evening flash sales with S$8 per kilogram for Mao Shan Wang durians on Jun. 26, with a discounted price of S$5 per durian for the cardholders mentioned above.

For reference, Mao Shan Wang durians usually command between S$16 to S$21 per kilogram, based on estimates by local durian vendor Durian Express Delivery.

The S$5 durian promotion was limited to two durians per pax.

A Shin Min reporter who visited on the night of Jun. 26 observed patrons flocking over to buy durians as late as midnight.

The stall is no stranger to such giveaways.

In June 2021, it gave away Mao Shan Wang for free to disperse a large crowd eyeing a S$5 per kilogram durian promotion.

Other durian deals spotted

Cheap rates for durians were also spotted elsewhere in Singapore.

Wang Sheng Li 95, a durian stall in Bishan, has been selling Mao Shan Wang durians at a promotional price of S$2 per durian.

This offer is limited to five durians per person.

200kg of Mao Shan Wang durians were sold out within an hour during a previous promotion at the stall, with customers lining up 30 minutes before the start time.

Marcus Durian (小馬榴莲) in Toa Payoh, which promises to be "the cheapest in Singapore", is also selling various grades of durians for as low as S$2 a durian.

When is the durian season in Singapore?

The majority of durians imported into Singapore come from three Malaysian states — Johor, Pahang and Penang.

The peak durian season in Singapore, with the highest availability of the fruit, typically runs from June to September.

According to Durian Delivery, a Singapore-based durian delivery vendor, the lowest Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to be seen in August.

Durians in Penang started dropping as early as May, The Star reported.

Penang durian orchard owner Tan Chee Keat said that farmers are expecting up to "three waves" of the durian season this year.

He added that this means more durian is available over a longer season, and prices are expected to be more reasonable as a result.

