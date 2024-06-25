Back

200kg of Mao Shan Wang durians sold out within an hour at Bishan stall

One durian stall owner said he hopes to hold promotional activities every day until mid-July.

Amber Tay | June 25, 2024, 05:59 PM

The season for the king of fruits has yet again arrived in Singapore, and Singaporeans are eager to take a bite.

200 kilograms (kg) of Mao Shan Wang durians were sold out less than an hour after a S$8 promotion started at a stall in Bishan, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Customers were also seen lining up 30 minutes even before the promotion officially began.

Sold out half an hour after promotion began

The 38-year-old owner of durian stall Wang Sheng Li 95, located at Block 513 Bishan Street 13, Chen Ruixiang, said he would be preparing 200kg of durian every day for customers so long as durian production continues to be high over the upcoming weeks.

The peak season for durians occurs between the months of June and September.

Chen said as it is already peak season, durian production is quite high.

"The durians for yesterday's order were already sold out. Some customers even came half an hour early today," Chen told Shin Min Daily News"Some are regular customers, while others came after seeing my post on Facebook."

The Shin Min reporter observed that around 20 customers were seen outside the stall 15 minutes before the promotion began at 6:30pm on Jun. 20.

Less than half an hour after the promotion began, Mao Shan Wang durians priced at S$8 per kg were sold out.

Chen said he believes his prices are the lowest in Singapore and hopes to hold promotional activities every day until mid-July.

According to the Wang Sheng Li 95 Facebook, they will be pricing Mao Shan Wang durians at S$8 per kg and Black Gold Mao Shan Wang durians at S$12 per kg.

Other outlets compete with their own promotions

FairPrice also recently had its Annual Durian Fair from Jun. 14 to 23, featuring durians with prices as low as S$1.95 each.

Sheng Siong also held a Mao Shan Wang promotion, where durians are priced at S$13.80 each, from Jun. 21 to 23 at 209 Bedok and 52 Chin Swee Road outlets, while Giant held an hour all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Giant Tampines on Jun. 22 and 23.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.

