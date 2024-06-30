Back

12 Ayer Rajah blocks & Pandan Reservoir to be upgraded under NRP & Draft Master Plan 2025

"This reflects our approach to creating liveable neighbourhoods," Lee said.

Daniel Seow | Khine Zin Htet | June 30, 2024, 02:43 PM

Residents of Ayer Rajah can soon look forward to upgraded amenities in two neighbourhoods, more communal areas in an upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) project, as well as improvements to nearby recreational spaces.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee spoke on the upcoming work to be done in the precinct at ECO Day, a sustainability event held at the Ayer Rajah Community Centre (CC) on Sunday (Jun. 30).

Desmond Lee speaking at Eco Day in Ayer Rajah Image by Hidayat Anuar

Improved amenities

Lee said that a total of 12 blocks — ten in Pandan Gardens and two in Teban Gardens — had previously been selected for the 15th edition of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), through which the government funds projects to improve blocks and precincts.

Committees will be formed to gather feedback on the improvements residents would like to see.

Thus far, suggestions raised include:

  • To build covered linkways,

  • community pavilions and,

  • to create communal spaces such as a basketball court and barbecue pits.

The upcoming Housing and Development Board (HDB) BTO project Teban Breeze, launched in June 2024, will also improve the area's amenities, Lee noted.

It will include:

  • More communal areas, such as a community garden area and residents’ network centre

  • New fitness stations and a senior-friendly playground

  • A new preschool

Recreation and connectivity

To enhance recreational options in Ayer Rajah, Lee said that NParks will build a new park connector along the eastern bank of Sungei Pandan.

The park connector will link up with the future Old Jurong Line Nature Trail, said Lee.

A former cable bridge along the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) will also be converted into a pedestrian walkway connecting West Coast Vale to Pandan Gardens.

    Suggestions to improve Pandan Reservoir have also been collated as part of the ongoing Recreation Master Plan engagements.

    These include:

    • Introducing more trees and landscaping features

    • Having more water sports

    • Food and beverage outlets and rest stops

    Lee added that Ayer Rajah residents can look forward to the area being close to three MRT stations and connected to four MRT lines in future.

    Two stops along the Jurong Region Line are expected to be completed in 2028.

    Another station will be built in Jurong Lake District as part of the Cross Island Line.

    "Creating liveable neighbourhoods "

    Referring to the Draft Master Plan 2025, Lee said that the work in Ayer Rajah reflected the government's approach to creating liveable neighbourhoods — "where you can get daily essentials, meet friends, or bring your family out for the weekend".

    Lee added that these improvements in Ayer Rajah "require careful planning and coordination to bring about" and "will take time".

    Sharing her thoughts on the matter, West Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Mee Har, said that young residents have suggested having a cafe or some restaurants at Pandan Reservoir.

    Foo Mee Har speaking to the media at Ayer Rajah's Eco Day Photo by Hidayat Anuar

    Foo — who represents the Ayer Rajah-Gek Poh division of the constituency — also shared that the launch of the new Teban Breeze BTO is "exciting" for young people and gives them the opportunity to live closer to their parents.

    "And as they look around with the empty land around the cluster, I think many are hoping for more housing to rejuvenate this, starting with Tebran Breeze," she added.

    Top image by Hidayat Anuar

