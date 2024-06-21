Back

Over 71,000kg of oil-soaked sand scooped up from 3 Sentosa beaches

"Good progress has been made. Much work remains to be done too."

Ashley Tan | June 21, 2024, 11:36 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A week after an allision on Jun. 14 between a Netherlands-flagged dredger and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker tanker, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu shared that more time is still needed for cleanup.

In a Facebook update on Jun. 20, Fu said over 71,000 kg of oil-soaked sand has been cleared from the three beaches at Sentosa.

The oil-soaked sand is then bagged up for further treatment and disposal.

To prevent the oil spill from spreading inwards, a total length of 3,400m of booms have also been deployed.

Complex process

Cleaning the beaches "involves a lot of hard work", Fu said, as the oil also needs to be cleaned off the rock bunds and breakwaters at the beach.

This, Fu explained, is a complex process that requires "specialised cleaning", as the rock bunds are more inaccessible, and have uneven surfaces.

Oil that has slipped into the boulder crevices also needs to be thoroughly flushed out, and oil within the lagoon needs to be removed.

While most of East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Tanah Merah have been cleaned up, the tides may sweep in remnants of oil deposits, and further cleanup efforts might be required, Fu noted.

"We therefore seek the public’s patience and understanding that more time is needed for the clean-up work along the beachfronts," she said.

"Much work remains to be done"

Before the beaches can be reopened, the government needs to ensure that water quality is within safe levels.

Thus far, Singapore's water supply and sea-based fish farms have remained unaffected.

Air quality at the affected areas of East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa, also remain within safe levels.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will continue to monitor the air quality at the affected areas daily to ensure the safety of the public and personnel involved in the clean-up operations.

Information on air quality at affected beaches is also published and updated daily on NEA’s website.

Fu also thanked all workers and service providers who have been involved in cleanup efforts.

"Good progress has been made. Much work remains to be done too. MSE, together with NEA, PUB, and SFA, will continue to press on alongside other agencies and in partnership with community volunteers to monitor and manage the impact of the oil spill."

Top photo from Grace Fu / FB

Carousell, Facebook Marketplace & others must implement measures to 'proactively disrupt' scams from Jun. 26, 2024

Countering scams and malicious cyber activities.

June 21, 2024, 12:03 PM

S'pore woman 'traumatised' after sharing Gojek ride with at least 6 cockroaches on 40-minute trip

A living nightmare.

June 21, 2024, 11:32 AM

New green corridor at Sentosa to attract butterflies & boost local butterfly populations

Butterflies are crucial for pollination and also serve as a food source for other animals and insects.

June 21, 2024, 10:54 AM

Nasty Cookie selling macaron croissants from S$8.50

For those with a sweet tooth.

June 21, 2024, 10:47 AM

Passersby defuse confrontation outside Eunos MRT station, man, 60, assisting police investigations

No injuries were reported.

June 21, 2024, 09:15 AM

S’pore man jailed more than 2 years for having 34-guest party with lots of drugs amid Covid-19 restrictions

The co-host of the party, a Malaysian man, remains at large.

June 21, 2024, 02:25 AM

S'porean pilgrims in Mecca encouraged to time activities in early morning or night to avoid heatstroke: MUIS

At the time of writing, no Singaporean pilgrims have reached out to MUIS for assistance.

June 21, 2024, 01:50 AM

About 100 monkeys spotted at Lor Halus bridge in Punggol

Don't feed them.

June 20, 2024, 07:20 PM

Philippines soldier loses thumb in confrontation with China vessels near 2nd Thomas Shoal

A Filipino general lauded his men's bravery, while China said its Coast Guard was "professional and restrained".

June 20, 2024, 07:06 PM

M'sian man, 31, squirts mix of flour & his urine on women in S'pore for 'opportunities' to chat

He targetted women wearing dark-coloured bottoms.

June 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.