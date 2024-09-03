Back

Cool looking KTV place on Scotts Road having S$1/hour promo from Sep. 14 - 30

Open till late.

Charlize Kon | September 03, 2024, 08:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

ZPlus KTV, located at Pacific Plaza along Scotts Road, is having a S$1 per hour promotion from Sep. 14 to 30.

@mothership.nova Z Plus KTV 📍: Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, 05-01, S228210 ⏰: Sundays to Thursdays, 1pm to 3am Fridays & Saturdays, 1pm to 4am 📅: Promotion from Sep. 14 to 30, 2024 💰: S$1/hour per person from Sundays to Thursdays, 1pm to 6pm S$5/hour per person from Sundays to Thursdays, 6pm to 9pm Only 1 person needs to sign up for the S$19 membership to enjoy the promotions Terms & conditions apply #tiktoksg #whattodo #whattoplay #thingstodosg #orchard #karaoke #sgdeals #dateideassg #sing #music ♬ Taste - Sabrina Carpenter

The venue’s karaoke rooms resemble spaceship interiors, with neon lights and uniquely shaped furniture inspired by sci-fi films like Star Trek and Star Wars.

The facility offers more than 15 private rooms, catering to groups of four to 48 people.

Z Plus KTV room Photo from @zplusktv, Z Plus KTV Instagram.

Z Plus KTV room Photo from @zplusktv, Z Plus KTV Instagram.

Z Plus KTV room Photo from @zplusktv, Z Plus KTV Instagram.

Z Plus KTV corridor Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Each room is said to feature a German audio system and microphones, and some even include a round pool table for billiards.

Z plus KTV pool table Photo from @zplusktv, Z Plus KTV Instagram

Grand opening promotion

From Sep. 14 to 30, 2024:

  • S$1++/hour per person from 1pm to 6pm, Sundays to Thursdays

  • S$5++/hour per person from 6pm to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays

At least one person per group needs to sign up for a membership with Zplus in order to pay these rates.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZPLUS KTV (@zplusktv)

Membership is priced at S$19 and is valid for one year from the purchase date.

The membership benefits include:

  • One fruit platter

  • One popcorn

  • Three one-hour vouchers, usable on future visits

ZPlus KTV

Address: Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, #05-01, S228210

Operating hours:

Sundays - Thursdays, 1pm to 3am

Fridays & Saturdays, 1pm to 4am

Top images via Z Plus KTV & Lee Wei Lin

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Chinese pianist Li Yundi to perform in S'pore on Oct. 11

In case you're feeling cultured.

September 03, 2024, 08:12 PM

Up to 90% off mattresses & furniture at Four Star clearance sale from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8 at Yio Chu Kang

The sale will have over 5,000 items, including mattresses, furniture and bedding accessories.

September 03, 2024, 07:00 PM

UK suspends some arms exports to Israel, citing potential breach of humanitarian law

30 of approximately 350 arms export licenses to Israel will be suspended.

September 03, 2024, 06:53 PM

Oil spill clean-up: All Sentosa beaches, including Tanjong beach, have reopened

Ahead of schedule.

September 03, 2024, 06:50 PM

Chinese student loses phone in Penang, M'sia & finds it in store in China near his university

However, his ID cards which were in his phone's protective casing went missing.

September 03, 2024, 06:40 PM

What do you ask high-flying ex-diplomat Kishore Mahbubani? How to make it big like him, of course.

Help Desk Overtime: Trivial questions with one of Singapore's most respected public intellectuals

September 03, 2024, 06:40 PM

Ex-S'pore reporter, 49, allegedly bites woman's arm & sends husband threatening texts

She also allegedly threw about six eggs and an incense bin towards the woman.

September 03, 2024, 06:25 PM

S'porean woman in JB for day trip ends up detained for 7 days after arguing with M'sian officer

Series of unfortunate events.

September 03, 2024, 06:15 PM

Massive Baby Shark-themed bouncy castle events by McDonald’s S’pore at Punggol & Marina Square from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12

Have a bouncing good time this September.

September 03, 2024, 06:00 PM

OCBC to launch digital banking account for children from age 7, users will have debit cards & banking app access

Attention, parents with children of school-going age.

September 03, 2024, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.