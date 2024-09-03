Cool looking KTV place on Scotts Road having S$1/hour promo from Sep. 14 - 30

ZPlus KTV, located at Pacific Plaza along Scotts Road, is having a S$1 per hour promotion from Sep. 14 to 30.
The venue’s karaoke rooms resemble spaceship interiors, with neon lights and uniquely shaped furniture inspired by sci-fi films like Star Trek and Star Wars.
The facility offers more than 15 private rooms, catering to groups of four to 48 people.
Each room is said to feature a German audio system and microphones, and some even include a round pool table for billiards.
Grand opening promotion
From Sep. 14 to 30, 2024:
- S$1++/hour per person from 1pm to 6pm, Sundays to Thursdays
- S$5++/hour per person from 6pm to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays
At least one person per group needs to sign up for a membership with Zplus in order to pay these rates.
Membership is priced at S$19 and is valid for one year from the purchase date.
The membership benefits include:
- One fruit platter
- One popcorn
- Three one-hour vouchers, usable on future visits
ZPlus KTV
Address: Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, #05-01, S228210
Operating hours:
Sundays - Thursdays, 1pm to 3am
Fridays & Saturdays, 1pm to 4am
Top images via Z Plus KTV & Lee Wei Lin
