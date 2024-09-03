Cool looking KTV place on Scotts Road having S$1/hour promo from Sep. 14 - 30

ZPlus KTV, located at Pacific Plaza along Scotts Road, is having a S$1 per hour promotion from Sep. 14 to 30.

The venue’s karaoke rooms resemble spaceship interiors, with neon lights and uniquely shaped furniture inspired by sci-fi films like Star Trek and Star Wars.

The facility offers more than 15 private rooms, catering to groups of four to 48 people.

Each room is said to feature a German audio system and microphones, and some even include a round pool table for billiards.

Grand opening promotion

From Sep. 14 to 30, 2024:

S$1++/hour per person from 1pm to 6pm, Sundays to Thursdays

S$5++/hour per person from 6pm to 9pm, Sundays to Thursdays

At least one person per group needs to sign up for a membership with Zplus in order to pay these rates.

Membership is priced at S$19 and is valid for one year from the purchase date.

The membership benefits include:

One fruit platter

One popcorn

Three one-hour vouchers, usable on future visits

ZPlus KTV

Address: Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, #05-01, S228210

Operating hours:

Sundays - Thursdays, 1pm to 3am

Fridays & Saturdays, 1pm to 4am

Top images via Z Plus KTV & Lee Wei Lin