YouTuber & Streamer IShowSpeed likely headed for S'pore, fans gearing up for visit

Singapore fans of American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, or Speed for short, are anticipating his visit to the sunny island set in the sea as part of his Southeast Asian tour.

The 19-year-old began his tour on Sep. 9, during which time he visited the Philippines and met with professional boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Speed went on to visit Malaysia, where he visited internet personality Uncle Roger's fried rice restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

He then went to Indonesia, where he had his biggest stream, with over 14 million views.

While his visit dates are unknown, numerous fans in Singapore joined a Telegram channel to try to "stream snipe", where fans tune into Speed's live stream in Singapore to determine his location.

As of Sep. 19, the "IShowSpeed Singapore" channel had 8,153 subscribers, and fans are guessing when Speed will arrive in Singapore and where he will visit.

Fans speculate that the YouTuber will be in Singapore for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Specifically for Gumball3000, where over 100 cars driven by celebrities that started a 3,000km journey from Vietnam will end in Singapore.

Fans have also laid out rules for interacting with Speed in Singapore, such as giving way to Speed, not throwing things at the man, and not touching him.

It was noted: "Not following these rules may cause some harm to you as his bodyguards will step in."

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., rose to fame as a content creator playing video games like Fortnite.

In 2022, he was banned from the shooting game Valorant after he made sexist comments at a female player, for which he later apologised.

Top photos via IShowSpeed/X & IShowSpeed/YouTube