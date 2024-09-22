YouTube Premium price hike hits S'pore, with its family plan up the most at 56 per cent

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in Singapore will soon be hit with price hikes come November 2024, with price increase as high as 56 per cent for the family plan.

A notice was sent to subscribers on Sep. 21.

Subscribers will be billed the new price in November.

YouTube said the price hike was needed "to continue delivering great service and features".

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube,” it said.

The main benefits a YouTube Premium subscription offers is ad-free content, the ability to download videos to watch offline, a background player function to keep videos playing as you toggle between apps, and the function to keep the video playing even after your device is switched off.

YouTube Music Premium offers ad-free access to the music streaming service.

Price increases (per month)

YouTube Premium

Family plan: S$17.98 to S$27.98 (56 per cent)

Individual plan: S$11.98 to S$13.98

Student plan: S$6.98 to S$8.98

YouTube Music Premium

Family plan: S$14.98 to S$17.98

Individual plan: S$9.98 to S$10.98

YouTube Music Premium (iOS users)

Family plan: S$14.98 to S$19.98

Individual plan: S$9.98 to S$12.98

