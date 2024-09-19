About 1 in 3 in S'pore aged 15-35 reported severe to extremely severe depression, anxiety & stress symptoms

About one in three young people (30.6 per cent) aged between 15 and 35 years in Singapore reported experiencing severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety and/ or stress.

Those who experienced cyberbullying, had moderate to severe concerns about their body shape, or spent more than three hours daily on social media were more likely to report these symptoms, a study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) found.

Other factors, such as vaping, smoking and adverse childhood experiences, were also found to contribute to severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression or anxiety, IMH said in a news release.

The results are from the first group of findings from the National Youth Mental Health Study, which was first initiated in 2022 to assess the mental health of youths.

Conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health (CHAT), and the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health (SSHPH), the three-year study involved interviews with 2,600 youths between the ages of 15 to 35 from October 2022 to June 2023.

The participants were tasked to complete a compilation of short scales and questionnaires that collected self-reported information on their sociodemographic background, mental health and well-being, general feelings about themselves, experiences in school or workplace, social support, and lifestyle behaviours.

Here's what the study found:

Top 3 factors linked to mental health symptoms:

1. Excessive social media use (27 per cent)

About one in four youths, or 27 per cent, reported engaging with social media platforms for more than three hours daily.

There was a correlation between the amount of time spent and the likelihood of experiencing symptoms.

Those who spent more than three hours on social media daily had a higher chance of experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety and/ or stress by 1.5, 1.3 and 1.6 times respectively, shared IMH.

Young people below 30 years of age and females were more likely to engage in excessive social media usage.

2. Cyberbullying (21 per cent)

About one in five youths, or 21 per cent, across age groups and gender, reported having been cyber bullied.

Young people who had experienced cyberbullying were approximately twice as likely to have had severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety or stress, compared with those who had not.

3. Moderate to severe concerns about one's body shape (20.2 per cent)

About one in five youths, or 20.2 per cent, of young people in the population reported having moderate to severe body shape concerns.

Young people who had moderate to severe body image concerns were 4.9, 4.3, and 4.5 times more likely to have experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety and/ or stress, respectively.

Young people who had moderate to severe body image concerns were also 2.6 times more likely to have been cyberbullied than those without such concerns.

Of the youths, females between the age group of 20 to 24 and 25 to 29 were more likely to experience body shape concerns.

Substantial link between the three factors

Mythily Subramaniam, IMH Medical Board (Research)'s assistant chairman and co-principal investigator of the study highlighted the potential link between the three factors.

She said: "The time young people spend on social media could also be related to cyberbullying and the two may either independently or together cause body shape concerns. Our study, like many others, shows that excessive social media use is a public health concern and has tremendous impact on youth mental health."

Anxiety the most common mental health problem

Anxiety is the most common mental health problem amongst Singapore's young, with almost 27 per cent of youths experiencing severe or extremely severe symptoms in the week prior to the survey.

This is in comparison to around nearly 15 per cent of youth who have had symptoms of depression, and 13 per cent of youth who expressed having had extreme levels of stress.

Those who experienced such symptoms often fell into this demographic:

Are between the age of 15 to 24, as opposed to those from 30 to 35.

Are female, as opposed to male

Single, as opposed to those married.

Are individuals who come from families with a monthly household income of below S$5,000 as opposed to those who belong to a household earning between s$10,000 to s$19,999 per month.

2 in 3 youths with symptoms sought help

Among those who reported having severe or extremely severe mental health symptoms, about 2 in 3 (69.1 per cent) sought help via informal or formal mental health support and/or services.

Those who sought help did so from more than than one source.

However, those who chose not to seek help cited fear about confidentiality or being left with a permanent record, concern about what others would think and the perception that specialists would not be able to help.

Study to inform policies, address needs of youth

Swapna Verma, IMH Medical Board's chairman and co-principal investigator of the study expressed how the results can help to "enable policymakers and service providers to develop more targeted approaches" in addressing the needs of today's youth.

"Navigating the complexities of youth is challenging enough, but young people today are grappling with unique issues that previous generations did not."

Likewise, Subramaniam encouraged young people, parents, educators to "pay attention to these issues" and highlighted the importance of "integrating preventive measures into schools and youth services".

"Recognise signs of distress early, and develop healthy boundaries", he added.

