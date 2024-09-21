Back

Yishun couple leaves home for dinner, returns to find flat burned down

Preliminary investigation showed that it was a electrical fire.

Matthias Ang | September 21, 2024, 08:27 PM

A fire broke out at Yishun on Sep. 20 at around 6:40pm, resulting in the evacuation of about 100 residents.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire occurred at Block 431C, Yishun Avenue 1, at a unit on the fourth floor.

Fire involved the entire living room

The SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at about 6:40pm, which involved the entire living room area.

Firefighters had to force their entry into the smoke-logged unit to fight the fire.

No one was in the unit at the time of the incident.

The fire was subsequently extinguished with a water jet.

In addition, the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage from the fire.

Source: Photo by SCDF

Source: Photo by SCDF

The police and SCDF evacuated the residents of the block's third to sixth floors as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbour had attempted to help put out the flames

One of their residents said he had headed upstairs to ascertain which flat was ablaze upon seeing the crowd that had gathered in the vicinity after returning home.

He added that he had opened the door of the Tan family's flat to check as he was concerned that there might be people inside.

He said other people also came and they tried to put out the fire with a hose until firefighters arrived.

Couple left home for dinner and return home to burned down flat

One of the flat's residents, Chen (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News she left home with her husband at around 6pm.

She only knew about the fire at around 6:52pm when a friend called her.

Her son was also unclear about the cause of the fire as he was not at home.

Sources told Shin Min there were no personal mobility devices (PMDs) in the flat, and the family's altar had electric lamps instead of oil lamps.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and preliminary investigation showed that the fire originated from a storeroom and was electrical in nature.

Top photos via SCDF

