Xie Shaoguang, 62, talks cancel culture, TikTok & returning to the spotlight

Having spent nearly two decades out of showbiz, Xie Shaoguang has some thoughts about stepping back under the spotlight.

For those who may be less familiar with the veteran artiste, Xie kicked off his acting career in 1989.

He won Best Actor at the Star Awards five times before he left the industry in 2005.

Looking ahead to his return to the screen, the former actor spoke to Mothership about navigating the tricky waters of social media.

"I just be myself"

After spending years out of the spotlight hasn't diminished Xie's confidence in standing in the public eye.

He appeared comfortable when he spoke of returning back to his "roots" in Singapore, and slipping back into the grind of showbiz.

"I just be myself," he said.

Of course, there's no denying that there might be different sets of eyes watching him this time.

"Every generation is different from the others, there will definitely be a change from Gen Y, Gen Z, to Gen Alpha," he added, addressing the fact that the younger generation may be more vocal online.

While some his age may regard this trait with disdain, Xie understands the value in being headstrong about one's beliefs.

"I was probably the same back in my younger days."

On cancel culture

Nevertheless, Xie advised against rushing to "cancel" others.

"The youth possess a spirit that is admirable," he said, but they probably should not be too quick to draw arms when coming across disagreeable content.

Instead, he said, they could take a step back, consider the other party's views, and choose compassion.

A slower pace of life

To Xie, who enjoys a more subdued pace of life, the rapid pace of social media can feel overwhelming.

He said some may derive joy from TikTok, but the platform isn't exactly his cup of tea.

He himself has been trying adopt a slower pace of life, he revealed.

This involves reading, cooking, and eating healthier.

"I am still very old-school," he admitted good-naturedly.

Although he might not be so inclined towards TikTok, Xie recently joined Instagram on Jun. 2.

He made his debut on the platform by posting a photo of him with his dog.

Top images via xie_shao_guang/Instagram and Mothership