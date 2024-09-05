Xie Shaoguang, 62, returns to showbiz 19 years after leaving industry

Xie Shaoguang is making his showbiz comeback.

The news was announced by Mediacorp's talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, on Sep. 5.

The statement said he is "poised to take on opportunities both in front of and behind the camera".

Xie started his showbiz career in 1989, and was crowned Best Actor at the Star Awards five times before he left the industry in 2005.

He was ordained as a Buddhist monk in Malaysia in 2013, but renounced his monkhood in 2016. He then became a chef at a vegetarian restaurant.

In 2017, he conducted acting classes for Mediacorp actors.

Earlier this year, he started his Instagram page, although he has not updated it frequently.

Xie's career is marked by a host of awards at Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony Star Awards.

These include five “Best Actor” accolades, two “Best Supporting Actor” wins, and the prestigious “All-Time Favourite Artiste” award, having received the “Most Popular Male Artiste” award for 10 consecutive years between 1995 and 2004.

Top photos from The Celebrity Agency & Xie Shaoguang