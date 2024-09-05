Back

Xie Shaoguang, 62, returns to showbiz 19 years after leaving industry

A win for local TV.

Lee Wei Lin | September 05, 2024, 12:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Xie Shaoguang is making his showbiz comeback.

The news was announced by Mediacorp's talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, on Sep. 5.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

The statement said he is "poised to take on opportunities both in front of and behind the camera".

Xie started his showbiz career in 1989, and was crowned Best Actor at the Star Awards five times before he left the industry in 2005.

He was ordained as a Buddhist monk in Malaysia in 2013, but renounced his monkhood in 2016. He then became a chef at a vegetarian restaurant.

In 2017, he conducted acting classes for Mediacorp actors.

Earlier this year, he started his Instagram page, although he has not updated it frequently.

Xie's career is marked by a host of awards at Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony Star Awards.

These include five “Best Actor” accolades, two “Best Supporting Actor” wins, and the prestigious “All-Time Favourite Artiste” award, having received the “Most Popular Male Artiste” award for 10 consecutive years between 1995 and 2004.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from The Celebrity Agency & Xie Shaoguang

Ex-aide to New York state governors arrested for allegedly acting as China govt agent

Sun was fired from her position in March 2023 after evidence of her misconduct surfaced.

September 05, 2024, 12:03 PM

School shooting in Georgia, US: 4 dead, 9 injured, suspected male shooter, 14, a student

The suspected shooter, Colt Gray, 14, threatened to carry out a school shooting last year, making threats online with pictures of guns.

September 05, 2024, 12:01 PM

IRAS collected S$80.3 billion total tax revenue, 20.7% of it came from GST

Corporate income tax contributed the largest share, at 36.1 per cent.

September 05, 2024, 11:49 AM

S$32,000 'cryptocurrency deal': S'pore police arrest 3 men, aged 20-29, for attempted robbery with hurt in Hougang

Two of the men, aged 20 and 21, were previously arrested.

September 05, 2024, 11:26 AM

President Tharman launches refreshed President’s Challenge to nurture talents in arts & sports

Another key change included a shift from a model of one-off funding to longer-term funding of deserving initiatives.

September 05, 2024, 12:30 AM

Melbourne-S'pore Scoot flight diverted to Jakarta, 'low oil pressure' indication detected on right engine

It was 1.5 hours away from Singapore.

September 04, 2024, 10:48 PM

India PM Modi in S'pore for official visit till Sep. 5, thanks supporters for 'vibrant welcome'

This marks his fifth visit to Singapore since 2018.

September 04, 2024, 10:22 PM

1 dead, 1 missing after tugboat sinks in S'pore waters, search & rescue operation ongoing

There is no oil pollution reported, said MPA.

September 04, 2024, 08:49 PM

LTA rebuts Workers' Party's claim it brought up ERP S$10 admin fee waiver in 2017

LTA said that it is not the same as WP had suggested for taxpayers to bear these costs.

September 04, 2024, 08:04 PM

Giant mooncakes, rooftop stargazing & free workshops at Mid-Autumn celebration in Shenton Way from Sep. 6-8

The programme includes a range of family-friendly events, including free ones.

September 04, 2024, 07:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.