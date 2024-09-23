Back

MOM & WSH council urge workplaces to prepare for erratic & sudden changes in weather

Gotta stay ready.

Tharun Suresh | September 23, 2024, 12:16 PM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council issued an advisory on Sep. 22, 2024, to urge workplaces to prepare for erratic and sudden changes in weather conditions.

These include stronger winds, warmer temperatures, longer dry spells, increased lightning occurrences, and flash floods.

"Along with other countries in the region, Singapore is beginning to experience the effects of climate change," the advisory read.

The advisory also mentioned the Sumatra squall that made landfall in Singapore at about 7 pm on Sep. 17. Strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees, snarled traffic, and caused property damage.

Preparations for sudden weather conditions

The advisory listed several ways workplaces might better prepare for erratic or adverse weather, especially when it comes to outdoor work.

These include monitoring weather conditions, reviewing risk assessments, communicating possible hazards to workers, and ensuring the integrity of affected structures, machinery and equipment after weather events.

Top photo courtesy of Ajey/Telegram & B/Telegram.

