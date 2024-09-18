2 workers, aged 38 & 39, die at Lentor Avenue North-South Corridor worksite

Warning: This article contains descriptions that some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A group of workers were working at a construction worksite along Lentor Avenue on Sep. 17 afternoon when a winch drum suddenly slid off.

In total, four workers were struck by the winch drum that was temporarily seated on two concrete blocks.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to the scene at around 1:30pm.

A 39-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, SCDF told Mothership.

A 38-year-old local site engineer subsequently succumbed to his injuries after he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital along with two other injured workers.

Aftermath of accident

The aftermath of the fatal incident was caught on camera.

The photo was subsequently uploaded to a Telegram group chat.

In the photo, a worker, who was wearing a safety helmet and high-visibility jacket, could be seen lying face down on the ground.

Next to the worker sat another worker whose knee appeared to be injured.

A third worker could be seen attending to the injured worker.

Worksite building section of North-South Corridor

In the photo caption, the sender added that the incident took place at the North-South Corridor (NSC) worksite.

According to The Straits Times, the section stretches between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 and Sungei Seletar.

The main contractor is South Korean company Ssangyong Engineering and Construction Co Ltd.

MOM investigating

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson told Mothership that the incident took place at around 1:20pm on Sep. 17.

The spokesperson revealed the employer of the deceased and injured workers is VSL Singapore Pte Ltd.

The occupier of the worksite is Ssangyong Engineering and Construction Co Ltd, and the developer is the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"As a general safety measure, heavy machineries or structures must be secured in a stable manner to reduce the risk of slipping or toppling," the statement read.

The spokesperson added that MOM is currently investigating the incident.

LTA working with contractors to assist deceased's families

In response to Mothership's query, a LTA spokesperson said it is "deeply saddened" by a fatal accident.

The spokesperson shared that the two injured workers have since been discharged from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The workers' employer, VSL Singapore Private Limited, is a sub-contractor engaged by Ssangyong Engineering and Construction Co Ltd, the main contractor, to carry out works at the NSC worksite, according to the spokesperson.

"LTA is working closely with Ssangyong and VSL to assist the families of the deceased. We are also assisting MOM and the police with their investigations," read the statement.

The spokesperson added: "LTA takes a serious view of safety incidents. Investigations into this incident are ongoing. A safety time out has been called to review the safety procedures."

An infographic published on the company's website indicated that the project involves constructing a 1.28km-long underground expressway and a 1.1km-long section of viaduct, amongst others.

The company also added that the worksite had won the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Award in 2021.

According to the WSH Council, the award serves to recognise its recipients' "outstanding WSH practices" and "exemplary safety records".

Top image via Telegram