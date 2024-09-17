Back

Woman supposedly heckles performer at MBS Miss Saigon show & yells 'Go Trump', gets told to 'shut up'

It's his number now.

Hannah Martens | September 17, 2024, 02:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A performance of Miss Saigon at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands had an audience member heckling the performer on stage.

Actor Seann Miley Moore shared that an audience member yelled during his performance on Sep. 14, 2024.

In response, Moore yelled, "Shut up, this is my number!"

Miss Saigon is a musical depicting a tragic love story between an American GI and a Vietnamese girl at the height of the Vietnam War. Moore plays the role of the Engineer, a hustler who owns a bar and brothel, dreaming of fleeing to America.

"Make America Great Again!"

Taking to Instagram, Moore shared the whole incident that occurred during his performance of "The American Dream".

While unaware of exactly what was yelled at him, Moore quickly shut down the behaviour by telling the audience member to "shut up".

After the show, other audience members and cast from Miss Saigon informed Moore that the audience member had apparently yelled "Make America Great Again" and "Go Trump".

According to one of the cast members, the audience member was a woman up on the balcony, and that was not the only time she yelled at the performers on stage.

When the performers were taking their bows, the woman was allegedly shouting, "America, f*ck yeah America!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEANN MILEY MOORE 🧜🏾‍♂️ (@seannmileymoore)

Mothership has reached out to Base Asia Entertainment and Sands Theatre for comments.

Miss Saigon is currently playing at the Sands Theatre till Sep. 29.

The American Situation

This all comes as America gears up for the 2024 presidential elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, while the current Vice President of the U.S., Kamala Harris, is the Democratic Party nominee.

The 2024 U.S. presidential elections have seen numerous twists and turns, from President Joe Biden dropping out of the race to an assassination attempt on Trump, with another one supposedly taking place in mid-September.

The most recent alleged attempt occurred on Sep. 15 (Singapore time) at Trump's golf course in Florida.

His campaign said Trump was unharmed, and in an alert on his campaign page, Trump added that he was "safe and well."

The U.S. Secret Service said that they opened fire at a gunman located near the property line of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Related stories

Top photos via Seann Miley Moore/Instagram & Miss Saigon International Cast website

Tourist insists on paying meal only after eating, Chinatown hawker calls police

When in Singapore, do as Singaporeans do.

September 17, 2024, 02:04 PM

S'pore car occupant throws trash on M'sia road, another motorist picks it up & gives it back

Facepalm moment.

September 17, 2024, 12:50 PM

Genting Highlands casino at risk if PAS wins next election

"Anything that can be harmful to our society needs to be eradicated together, including gambling."

September 17, 2024, 12:23 PM

Pope Francis stayed in Punggol while in S'pore, only special request was for a gelato fridge

Relatable.

September 17, 2024, 11:45 AM

Man in Yishun waves & throws stick at birds in trees to chase them away on daily basis, resident claims

A member of the public provided footage of the man's antics.

September 17, 2024, 11:19 AM

S'porean PE teacher records upskirt & breast milk-pumping videos of colleagues in secondary school

He is no longer working as a teacher in any school, MOE said.

September 17, 2024, 10:50 AM

Soh Rui Yong, 33, sets 5km men's road race national record

With a 15min 8sec timing.

September 17, 2024, 10:16 AM

Pope Francis gave this rosary to kids at the National Stadium in S'pore

Blessed.

September 17, 2024, 02:20 AM

Woman, who put her body in vehicle's way at Second Link, claims her car was forced left towards barricades

Her side of the story.

September 17, 2024, 02:01 AM

Police arrest man, 31, after he sped away, crashed, fled on foot & bit police officer in Punggol

Run.

September 17, 2024, 12:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.