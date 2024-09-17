Woman supposedly heckles performer at MBS Miss Saigon show & yells 'Go Trump', gets told to 'shut up'

A performance of Miss Saigon at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands had an audience member heckling the performer on stage.

Actor Seann Miley Moore shared that an audience member yelled during his performance on Sep. 14, 2024.

In response, Moore yelled, "Shut up, this is my number!"

Miss Saigon is a musical depicting a tragic love story between an American GI and a Vietnamese girl at the height of the Vietnam War. Moore plays the role of the Engineer, a hustler who owns a bar and brothel, dreaming of fleeing to America.

"Make America Great Again!"

Taking to Instagram, Moore shared the whole incident that occurred during his performance of "The American Dream".

While unaware of exactly what was yelled at him, Moore quickly shut down the behaviour by telling the audience member to "shut up".

After the show, other audience members and cast from Miss Saigon informed Moore that the audience member had apparently yelled "Make America Great Again" and "Go Trump".

According to one of the cast members, the audience member was a woman up on the balcony, and that was not the only time she yelled at the performers on stage.

When the performers were taking their bows, the woman was allegedly shouting, "America, f*ck yeah America!"

Mothership has reached out to Base Asia Entertainment and Sands Theatre for comments.

Miss Saigon is currently playing at the Sands Theatre till Sep. 29.

The American Situation

This all comes as America gears up for the 2024 presidential elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, while the current Vice President of the U.S., Kamala Harris, is the Democratic Party nominee.

The 2024 U.S. presidential elections have seen numerous twists and turns, from President Joe Biden dropping out of the race to an assassination attempt on Trump, with another one supposedly taking place in mid-September.

The most recent alleged attempt occurred on Sep. 15 (Singapore time) at Trump's golf course in Florida.

His campaign said Trump was unharmed, and in an alert on his campaign page, Trump added that he was "safe and well."

The U.S. Secret Service said that they opened fire at a gunman located near the property line of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Top photos via Seann Miley Moore/Instagram & Miss Saigon International Cast website