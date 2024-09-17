Woman, who put her body in vehicle's way at Second Link, claims her car was forced left towards barricades

A woman was caught on video using her body to prevent a vehicle from moving forward along the Second Link.

The incident, which occurred at around 1pm on Sep. 15, sparked an online storm, with many slamming the woman's behaviour as it was dangerous.

However, the woman has since come out to share her side of the story.

She also uploaded multiple videos of the incident to a public Facebook group.

Hoping to "clear her name", the woman, surnamed Chung, shared her account in an interview with 8world News.

Woman's side of story

Chung said her intention was for the car that she was in to remain in the lane, and not that she was preventing the other car from overtaking, which was what some online commenters had assumed.

She also claimed she "wanted to ask" the other vehicle's driver "why he forced her car to the left", where it "almost hit a barricade".

The woman said she was travelling with her husband, who was the driver at that time.

Her husband "refused to let the vehicle cut into their lane", Chung claimed.

Travelling back to Singapore

According to Chung, before the altercation, she and her husband were on their way back to Singapore from Johor and were travelling on the leftmost lane, reported 8world.

"At that time, we had just driven past the toll station on Malaysia's side and were travelling toward Malaysia's checkpoint along the Second Link. On our left were some barricades used to separate the bus lane from the rest of the road," she recounted.

However, a black vehicle, which was travelling on their right, "started to try to cut into their lane" after leaving the toll station.

"As my husband was worried that our vehicles were too close to each other and the distance wasn't safe, he did not let the vehicle cut into our lane," said Chung.

Exited car to 'demand answers' from the other driver

However, the black vehicle's driver allegedly did not take his failed attempt well, as he "kept honking at the couple from the side" and "forcing them to the left until they almost hit a barricade", 8world reported Chung as claiming.

"As I truly thought [what the vehicle driver was doing was dangerous], I exited my car to ask him what he wanted and why he kept forcing us towards the left," she added.

Dashboard footage from the black vehicle showed that while Chung stood in front of it and put her left hand on its bonnet, the driver continued inching forward.

"The driver was threatening to knock me down. However, he did not move forward more later on, probably because an old lady was in his car," said Chung.

After her husband managed to filter back in front of the black vehicle, Chung returned back into her husband's car.

The black vehicle subsequently "travelled behind them until Malaysia's checkpoint without honking again", which Chung theorised "might be because there were enforcement officers in front".

Wanted to 'set the records straight'

Chung told 8world that while she knew that her actions were dangerous, the situation at the time "demanded it".

Claiming that the black vehicle's driver had "only uploaded a portion of the full footage" from his dashcam, Chung said she wanted to give her side of the story to "set the record straight".

To lend credibility to her account, Chung also posted several videos from her car's dashcam on the JB柔佛吹水站 Facebook group at around 7:30pm on Sep. 15.

In one of the videos, Chung's car could be seen following behind a Hyundai closely when it suddenly veered left.

After Chung's car steered toward the left again, the woman alighted and walked towards the black vehicle on the right.

In the post's caption, Chung also urged online commenters not to draw their conclusions before knowing both sides of the story.

Top images via Elexio Kim & Chung Sandra/Facebook