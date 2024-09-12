Woman apparently boards China-bound plane without ticket in KL airport, results in 4-hour delay

A woman, who apparently did not possess a plane ticket while at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), somehow managed to board a plane bound for Xiamen, China.

The Aug. 28 incident was witnessed by a travel blogger, known as Zhu, who took to Xiaohongshu to publicise the incident.

Woman boarded plane

The alleged security lapse apparently saw the ticketless passenger get on board the Xiamen Airlines plane, which then led to a significant flight delay.

Zhu said she saw the woman pacing up and down in the cabin of the plane.

When the flight attendant asked for her seat number, she apparently replied that she did not have one.

Passengers made to disembark

After it was discovered that the woman did not have the necessary travel documents, all passengers on board the plane had to disembark with their belongings for checks to be carried out.

The woman was subsequently taken away by airport staff and police when she tried to board the plane again.

Subsequently, all the other passengers had to undergo passport and ticket checks again before reboarding.

The flight was delayed for four hours when it eventually landed in Xiamen.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the authorities, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), would investigate the incident.

The airline did not comment.

Responses

Commenters who speculated on what happened suggested that the woman could have already been in the departure area of the airport, having landed and disembarked from an earlier flight, and was probably in between flights, or that she did not leave the airport via immigration.

However, others highlighted that such a scenario should not have even happened in the first place as the incident was a security breach.

Top photos via Xiaohongshu