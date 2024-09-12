Back

Woman apparently boards China-bound plane without ticket in KL airport, results in 4-hour delay

How did she even get on the plane?

Belmont Lay | September 12, 2024, 01:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman, who apparently did not possess a plane ticket while at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), somehow managed to board a plane bound for Xiamen, China.

The Aug. 28 incident was witnessed by a travel blogger, known as Zhu, who took to Xiaohongshu to publicise the incident.

Woman boarded plane

The alleged security lapse apparently saw the ticketless passenger get on board the Xiamen Airlines plane, which then led to a significant flight delay.

Zhu said she saw the woman pacing up and down in the cabin of the plane.

When the flight attendant asked for her seat number, she apparently replied that she did not have one.

Passengers made to disembark

After it was discovered that the woman did not have the necessary travel documents, all passengers on board the plane had to disembark with their belongings for checks to be carried out.

The woman was subsequently taken away by airport staff and police when she tried to board the plane again.

Subsequently, all the other passengers had to undergo passport and ticket checks again before reboarding.

The flight was delayed for four hours when it eventually landed in Xiamen.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the authorities, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), would investigate the incident.

The airline did not comment.

Responses

Commenters who speculated on what happened suggested that the woman could have already been in the departure area of the airport, having landed and disembarked from an earlier flight, and was probably in between flights, or that she did not leave the airport via immigration.

However, others highlighted that such a scenario should not have even happened in the first place as the incident was a security breach.

Top photos via Xiaohongshu

Motorcyclist, 28, dies after accident with truck along TPE

The accident happened around 10:25pm on Sep. 11. 

September 12, 2024, 12:47 PM

Pope Francis praises 'positive inclusiveness' in S'pore, warns against over-focus on pragmatism & merit

Thoughts from the Pope for Singapore.

September 12, 2024, 11:16 AM

Pope Francis greets well-wishers in the morning in Punggol

The earliest well-wisher arrived and waited for the Pope since 6:30am.

September 12, 2024, 10:06 AM

POV: We followed the police & SAF on an overnight bomb sweep of National Stadium for Pope Francis' mass

All systems go.

September 12, 2024, 09:49 AM

Don Don Donki to stop selling plastic bags at 16 S'pore outlets from Oct. 1, 2024

No more.

September 12, 2024, 02:29 AM

M'sian man, 28, fled to M'sia after fatal BKE hit-&-run, jailed 3 years & 10 months

Court documents revealed that he travelled "at an extreme speed of 141kmh" before the accident took place.

September 12, 2024, 02:10 AM

Free breakfast bundles for PSLE students at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sep. 20-21

Each bundle is worth more than S$20, according to FairPrice Group.

September 11, 2024, 11:40 PM

M'sia Airlines flight to Bali turns back to KL shortly after taking off

What caused the plane to turn back has not been confirmed.

September 11, 2024, 10:28 PM

M'sia woman, 40, attacked by romp of otters while jogging in Sabah

She said she did not know why she was attacked as she did not provoke them.

September 11, 2024, 09:46 PM

Pope Francis' visit will showcase S’pore’s unique brand of multiculturalism & diversity: Edwin Tong

Tong noted the theme of the papal visit, "Unity and Hope", calling it "apt and timely" for Singapore.

September 11, 2024, 07:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.