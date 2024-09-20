Cambodian woman, 49, killed by tree on M'sia beach during heavy rain

A 49-year-old Cambodian woman was killed in Terengganu, Malaysia after a tree fell on her on Sep. 18 evening.

The incident happened at 6:15pm when it was raining heavily at the beach, local police said, The Star reported.

She was confirmed dead at the scene at Pantai Penunjuk, Kijal, Kemaman.

She reportedly died from head injuries.

The victim, identified as Saleha Ashaari, was a permanent resident and a trader at the beach, local police said.

Her daughter was reportedly present at the time of the incident but escaped unhurt.

Multiple trees fell in the area and several vehicles were damaged during the foul weather incident.

The body of the mother of three was sent to the forensic unit for a post-mortem.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) earlier said Kemaman was one of six districts in Terengganu along the eastern coast of peninsula Malaysia expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain from 5pm to 9pm that day.

Top photos via Utusan & Kosmo