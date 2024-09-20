Back

Cambodian woman, 49, killed by tree on M'sia beach during heavy rain

Her daughter reportedly escaped unharmed.

Belmont Lay | September 20, 2024, 12:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 49-year-old Cambodian woman was killed in Terengganu, Malaysia after a tree fell on her on Sep. 18 evening.

The incident happened at 6:15pm when it was raining heavily at the beach, local police said, The Star reported.

She was confirmed dead at the scene at Pantai Penunjuk, Kijal, Kemaman.

She reportedly died from head injuries.

The victim, identified as Saleha Ashaari, was a permanent resident and a trader at the beach, local police said.

Her daughter was reportedly present at the time of the incident but escaped unhurt.

Multiple trees fell in the area and several vehicles were damaged during the foul weather incident.

The body of the mother of three was sent to the forensic unit for a post-mortem.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) earlier said Kemaman was one of six districts in Terengganu along the eastern coast of peninsula Malaysia expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain from 5pm to 9pm that day.

Top photos via Utusan & Kosmo

S'porean man, 20, arrested by FBI, for conspiring to steal & launder over S$296 million in bitcoin

$$$.

September 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

Taiwan now recognises same-sex marriages between Taiwanese & Chinese people

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Taiwan in May 2019.

September 20, 2024, 11:11 AM

S'pore is Johor's overachieving yet annoying sibling, but can pull each other up: Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi

"If you are sincerely helping to lift one another, I believe we will all be winners in the long run."

September 20, 2024, 10:45 AM

Crowds gather at Apple Store Orchard, Marina Bay & Courts Nojima for new iPhone 16

People mountain people sea.

September 20, 2024, 10:14 AM

S'pore man, 20, with 'anime schoolgirl' & leg fetishes, pleads guilty to molesting girl, 11

He said he is aroused by "giant anime girls in uniform" and "straight and thin legs".

September 20, 2024, 02:59 AM

S'porean man, 67, repeatedly steals woman's underwear & sends her photos of him wearing them, gets 9 weeks jail

His genitals were visible in the photos.

September 20, 2024, 02:29 AM

2 men help police rescue man in his 70s from 10th floor ledge of Yishun block

The Woodlands Police Division presented them the Public Spiritedness Award.

September 20, 2024, 01:58 AM

2 more locations set up in JB for S'pore VEP tag installation from Sep. 22, 2024

The two centres will be able to accommodate a total of 1,200 vehicles per day.

September 19, 2024, 11:32 PM

Police called to Tan Kiat How's Meet-the-People session at Bedok after resident turned aggressive

September 19, 2024, 11:01 PM

Man, 19, among 5 arrested in Sengkang & Tampines for drug trafficking, 3 kids aged 11-15 found in 1 unit

The children are now staying with their next-of-kin.

September 19, 2024, 08:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.