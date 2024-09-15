Headphone-wearing woman nearly knocked down by bus while jaywalking in Orchard

A woman was nearly hit by SMRT bus 972 while jaywalking behind Wisma Atria across Orchard Turn.

She was wearing headphones, and only reacted when she was inches away from the double decker bus.

Footage of the incident was posted onto Facebook page Roads.sg.

According to the dashcam footage of a nearby vehicle, the incident occurred on Sep. 13 at around 3pm.

The woman could be seen walking in front of the dashcam car.

Crossing onto the other lane, she was not looking in the direction of oncoming traffic, and did not notice the bus moving towards her.

The dashcam driver could be heard sounding his horn repeatedly to alert the woman as well.

She only looked up when the bus was a mere metre away from hitting her.

Thankfully, the bus managed to jerk to a stop to avoid hitting the woman.

Startled, she scurried back and held up her hand in an apologetic gesture, before running out of view of the camera.

Lauded bus captain

Most commenters lauded the bus captain for being alert and quick to react.

Another driver praised the camera car for sounding off his horn, which alerted the bus driver.

Most commenters agreed that the woman was lucky to emerge unscathed.

Top photo via ROADS.sg