The police received a call for assistance at Block 208 Boon Lay Place on Sep. 6 at about 1:15pm.

A 46-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

