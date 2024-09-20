Up to 80% off winter wear at S’pore Expo on Sep. 20 - 22 & Sep. 27 - Oct. 6

If you’re intending to head somewhere cold during the year-end, this article is for you.

Winter Time is having their annual sale from Sep. 20, with up to 80 per cent off travel necessities.

The event will take place from Sep. 20 to 22, and Sep. 27 to Oct. 6, and will be located at Hall 6B at the Singapore Expo.

Apart from winter wear, the sale will also include luggage collections and travel essentials.

From Sep. 20- 22, there will be an event-wide 28 per cent discount for those who enjoy stocking up early.

A 25 per cent event-wide discount will apply from Sep. 27.

That being said, there will also be further markdowns on certain items.

Some of the deals available include hats and scarves from S$5, parkas from S$15, luggage from S$39, along with down parkas from S$50.

That’s not all.

There’ll also be limited-time offers on all days of the sale, so keep your eyes peeled for them.

The sale also includes their Woolmax line, which is good for temperatures between -30 to five degrees celsius.

The Woolmax line has three layers – the outer being fine Merino wool, nylon in the middle, along with heat fiber and modal in the inner layer.

Not only does it keep you warm, it’s also stretchable, anti-odour and antistatic, among other features.

If you’re headed somewhere that isn’t that chilly, the Heat Pro collection is for you.

Good for temperatures five degrees celsius and above, it’s made of the same heat fiber and modal as the Woolmax line, and also dries quickly.

They have various luggage collections as well, including their Zuko and Sumo series which the brand says are crafted with German technology.

On top of the discounts that Winter Time is giving, there are also gifts that customers will receive based on their spending.

These include lucky dip chances, travel essentials, along with luggage of varying sizes.

For Standard members and non-members who spend S$300, they can participate in the lucky dip and stand a chance to win prizes such as travel adaptors, backpacks or luggage.

Winter Time Expo sale

Address: Expo Hall 6B, 6 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Opening hours: Sep. 20 - 22 & Sep. 27 - Oct. 6, 10am - 10pm

This sponsored article by Winter Time made the writer consider refreshing her winter wardrobe.

Top photos courtesy of Winter Time.