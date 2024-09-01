Water supply to several Farrer Park HDB blocks disrupted after pipe leak on Sep. 1

Water supply to several Housing Development Board blocks near Tessensohn Road was disrupted due to a pipe leak on Sep. 1, 2024.

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to a leak near 65 Tessensohn Road, towards Rangoon Road, at about 4:30am.

A service crew was dispatched immediately to isolate the leak, and PUB deployed water wagons at 47 Owen Road, 49 Dorset Road and 9 Gloucester Road to provide temporary water supply for residents.

Water supply was restored at 9:15am and pipe repairs are ongoing, said the agency, who are also investigating the cause of the leak.

On Facebook, Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar Alvin Tan thanked PUB, members of the Tanjong Pagar Town Council and Moulmein-Cairnhill grassroots volunteers for their "swift and decisive actions".

The volunteers coordinated efforts with the PUB team, alerting them to specific blocks where water supply was affected, going door to door to check in on seniors who may need help, and helping residents carry water buckets up to their flats, Tan said.

Members of the town council assisted in opening up common taps in the void decks and connecting them to the reserve water tanks.

"I would not trivialise their efforts," he said.

Damage to Tessensohn Road

"The leak caused some damage to Tessensohn Road and we are working with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to assess the road’s condition," PUB said.

The road is closed to traffic in both directions for motorists' safety.

The agency apologised for the inconvenience caused.

