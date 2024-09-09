Back

Vivian Balakrishnan on official visit to China from Sep. 8-9

He is accompanied by SMS Sim Ann.

Tan Min-Wei | September 09, 2024, 12:40 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsappSingapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is on an official visit to China from Sep. 8 to 9.

He is visiting on the invitation of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo, as well as the Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

He will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development, Sim Ann.

Cooperation in various fields

The pair last met on Jul. 27, 2024 in Vientiane, Laos, on the sidelines of the Asean East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Wang at the time said China is poised to work with Singapore to deepen cooperation, and contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Vivian noted that the 35th anniversary of the establishment of ties between the People's Republic of China and Singapore is taking place in 2025.

Singapore is looking to take the anniversary's opportunity to push for more results in cooperation in various fields.

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook

Man, 41, charged with murdering woman, 48, at Maxwell Food Centre

He faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

September 09, 2024, 11:57 AM

WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh fails in bid to have case heard in High Court

The AGC previously said it would be seeking a fine for each of Singh's charges if convicted.

September 09, 2024, 10:53 AM

Max Maeder, 17, wins Austrian leg of KiteFoil World Series following Olympic bronze medal

Let's go.

September 09, 2024, 10:28 AM

Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre closed for 3 months for upgrading

From Sep. 9 to Dec. 8, 2024.

September 09, 2024, 10:08 AM

MMA star Conor McGregor hints at running for president of Ireland in 2025

Former two-division UFC champion said he is the 'logical choice'.

September 09, 2024, 01:48 AM

Suicide rate in S'pore has fallen, lowest rate in years but more to be done: MOS Alvin Tan

Tan paid tribute to local groups who organise training to help those who may be struggling.

September 08, 2024, 08:50 PM

Woman, 46, found dead at foot of Boon Lay HDB block

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

September 08, 2024, 07:55 PM

S'pore's top 10 richest have collective net worth of S$150 billion

Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Meta Platforms, is still Singapore's richest man with a net worth of US$29 billion (approximately S$37 billion).

September 08, 2024, 06:36 PM

S'pore religious leaders share what Pope Francis's visit means for their communities

Benvenuto!

September 08, 2024, 05:58 PM

S'pore govt makes S$130,000 donation to Red Cross for Bangladesh after monsoon floods: MFA

Nearly 4.5 million people have been affected by the monsoon floods in Bangladesh.

September 08, 2024, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.