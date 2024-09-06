Back

13 new viruses that could spread to humans found at China fur farms

A total of 125 viruses were detected, which came from samples from 461 animals, most of which were from fur farms.

Matthias Ang | September 06, 2024, 10:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Multiple viruses, some of which are new and have the potential to jump to humans, have been detected at fur farms in China.

Edward Holmes, a virologist who has conducted research into Covid-19, said he felt the fur farming industry is one of the "most likely" ways by which a new pandemic will begin, AFP reported.

He said: "I strongly believe that the wildlife trade was responsible for the emergence of Sars-CoV-2 (the Covid-19 virus)."

125 viruses, including 36 new ones detected in samples of 461 animals

Holmes was one of the authors of a new study in Nature, which examined the danger posed by fur farms in China, where the first Covid-19 cases apparently emerged.

The team of researchers, which was led by the mainland Chinese, took the genetic material from the lungs and intestines of 461 animals, including minks, rabbits, foxes and raccoon dogs, and sequenced them.

Most of the animals were from fur farms.

Some were also farmed for food and traditional medicine, while 50 were wild animals.

All of the animals had died of diseases from 2021 to 2024.

The researches found 125 viruses, including 36 new ones.

A total of 39 were also found to have a high risk of spilling over into humans, with 13 of these being new viruses.

Seven types of coronaviruses found

The study identified seven types of coronaviruses although none were closely related to Sars-CoV-2.

Other viruses include three subtypes of influenza A and several types of bird flu.

Holmes added that the virus which concerned him the most was a "Pipistrellus bat HKU5-like virus", which used to be detected in bats but was found in the lungs of two farmed minks.

Holmes added the fact that it had jumped from bats to farmed mink should raise "alarm bells".

The virus is also a relative of the Middle East respiratory syndrome virus (Mers), which is fatal to humans.

In 2020, Denmark said it would cull its farmed mink population of 17 million after the discovery of a mutated Covid-19 strain on the farms.

A total of 12 people were also found to have been infected by the mutated strain.

Mink production was allowed to resume on Jan. 1, 2023 at a "significantly reduced" level, according to the Associated Press.

Top screenshot via euronews/YouTube

Linkin Park announces Emily Armstrong as new vocalist, will go on tour with new album

Big.

September 06, 2024, 10:21 AM

China warns students 'handsome men' & 'pretty girls' can lure them into spying activities

Honey traps.

September 06, 2024, 09:32 AM

30-year-old Bendemeer Road HDB executive flat sold for record S$1.318 million

The flat is 1,572 sq ft.

September 06, 2024, 09:29 AM

More details emerge about S'porean couple, aged 21 & 25, charged with death of 8-month-old baby

The baby's relatives brought the baby's favourite clothes, toys, and milk powders when they retrieved his body.

September 06, 2024, 03:04 AM

S'pore & India's semiconductor agreement boosts India industry, helps S'pore companies in India's market

The new MOUs reflect the "comprehensive" and "future-oriented" nature of Singapore's cooperation with India.

September 06, 2024, 12:27 AM

Anwar may be pivoting M'sia to Russia as he accepts Putin's invitation to BRICS summit

Anwar said it was "clear testament to the importance Russia places on Malaysia."

September 05, 2024, 08:29 PM

Creepy HDB corridor CCTV footage draws unsuspecting viewers into Lazada 9.9 sale ad

Deals so good it makes people scared to miss out.

September 05, 2024, 06:59 PM

Temasek Foundation appoints Jennie Chua, 80, as new chairman

As of Sep. 1, 2024.

September 05, 2024, 06:58 PM

Old-school dragon playground lantern display & more at Gardens by the Bay till Sep. 22, 2024

It is back.

September 05, 2024, 06:56 PM

Iswaran's trial postponed from Sep. 10 to Sep. 24

A joint request by the prosecution and Iswaran, according to the AGC.

September 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.