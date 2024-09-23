Verdun Road brawl, man, 25, dies: 1 charged with murder, 5 charged with rioting

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man who died in a brawl near Kim San Leng Eating House along Verdun Road.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem was charged with the murder of Dhinessh Vasie, The Straits Times reported.

He appeared motionless as a single charge was read out to him.

He faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

Three other men and two women were charged with rioting with a deadly weapon while being members of an unlawful assembly.

The three men are Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, and Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22.

The two women are Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24.

All six – including Sajid – appeared in court via video-link.

Court proceedings

The court heard that the group had caused hurt to Dhinessh, Naviinjaay C. Nathan and K. Vicknesh.

ST reported that two women were heard crying when Sajid's murder charge was read out to him.

Another man who was with them was seen silently crying with his head in his hands.

Sajid's lawyer, Divanan Narkunan of Phoenic Law, was denied a chance to speak to his client.

District Judge Eugene Teo agreed with the prosecution that Sajid will remain in police custody until the next mention of the case on Sep. 30.

Teo denied Sajid's request to speak to his family.

Both requests could be considered at the next mention, said Teo.

The five charged with rioting will be remanded per the prosecution's request as they need to be kept in police custody for the authorities to conduct raids, seize evidence and visit the crime scene.

A similar application was granted for Sajid's case.

All five will return on Sep. 30 to determine if bail for them can be granted.

Those found guilty of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon can face up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

Diyana and Kasthuri cannot be caned as they are women.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News