Here’s how I live my best life in S’pore without spending a fortune

Most people fall into one of two camps — they’re either a saver or a spender.

I consider myself more of a saver, but not to the extent that I strive to be part of the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, members of whom are known to prioritise cutting expenses to the extreme.

Spending is not a dirty word, it’s just about striking a balance.

I’d admit, however, that over the years I’ve become somewhat of an “auntie”, in all senses of the word.

But I don’t consider it a bad thing.

They are likely the ones to know the best days to go shopping online and accumulate vouchers for greater savings (but more on that in a bit).

Personally, it has also become more of a fun challenge to try and achieve more bang for my buck and earn some bragging rights — from whom, I’m not sure.

Here are some tips I’ve gleaned on how to still enjoy life to the fullest, while not busting your budget.

Whatsapp/ Tele groups are your best friend

Don’t sleep on joining your neighbourhood WhatsApp or Telegram groups, where you can trust other like-minded souls to be able to snuff out the best deals and promotions.

Thanks to my neighbours, I’m also alerted to the latest coupon drops on online shopping platforms such as Shopee, sometimes on a daily basis.

But also, it’s important not to blindly follow what others are buying.

What’s a carton of energy drinks for just S$10 if it’ll only cause you to lose sleep?

Or that huge bag of snacks that you got for cheap, only to realise that they’re past their expiry before you can even get to finishing them?

Think quality, not quantity.

Check out online platforms for offline deals

Think time is money like I do? Shopping online can oftentimes cost less – not only do you not waste money on transport or parking, applying coupons or cashback on purchases can translate to larger dollar savings.

These days, there’s a deal for everything. So it may be worth your while to check out deal platforms and channels before you request for the bill or purchase an item at the store.

Doing this has helped our family shave off at least a hundred dollars a month when it comes to dining out and groceries.

Knowing what deals will drop online, and when, is also a bonus, so whenever there are targeted online shopping events happening, such as Shopee’s upcoming 9.9 Super Shopping Day, you can be sure I’m marking those dates in my calendar.

Redeem those credit card points and make sure they don’t expire

It pays to be a good bookkeeper when it comes to your accounts and also in terms of tracking your coupons and rewards.

Being able to accumulate credit card points and earn discounts is the sole reason I even have them to begin with, so I make sure to use them.

I find that it helps too, to narrow my spending to just two to three credit cards, to enjoy the most benefits that they offer in terms of meeting their minimum spend.

Compare, compare, compare

Comparison is often called the thief of joy, but not in this case.

In fact, some legwork can pay off, for example, when you compare which offers are the best within online platforms across different sellers (be sure to check out their reviews first, of course).

If one is able to get more for less with considerably low effort, why not, right?

But this only works if you’re not strapped for time, of course.

Importantly, one ought to have some perspective and not lose the forest for the trees.

If it all sounds like too much work, then maybe it is.

Top photo via Canva.