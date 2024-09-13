Back

UK police minister has purse stolen while speaking at crime conference

Impeccable timing.

Natalie Ong | September 13, 2024, 04:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

UK's Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire Diana Johnson had her own purse stolen from the hotel where she gave a speech at a police conference on Sep. 10, 2024.

According to the BBC, Johnson had been giving a speech on the growing problem of theft and shoplifting across Britain to senior members of the Police Superintendents' Association (PSA) at a hotel in Kenilworth, Warwickshire in England when the incident occurred.

Attacked previous Conservative govt

The theft occurred on the same day that the government had begun to release some prisoners early, in response to jail overcrowding in England and Wales, stated Financial Times.

Johnson blamed the Conservative party for the rise in theft cases, whom Johnson's Labour party took over in government following a general election earlier in the year.

She attacked them for their inadequate efforts and outlined plans the Labour government had in place to boost neighbourhood policing.

"Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting, which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue", shared Johnson.

Unfortunately, Johnson was not the only victim, for another member of Home Office staff had their belongings taken.

The Home Office said that no security risks had been identified. According to the Financial Times, the department declined to comment further.

Similarly, the PSA declined to comment.

Related stories

Top image via Diana Johnson/Facebook

Mercedes suddenly filters left at Braddell, gets hit by rider who flips onto ground & gets sent to hospital

The car driver is assisting with investigations.

September 13, 2024, 03:38 PM

Harvest Moon to grace S’pore skies on Sep. 18, a day after Mid-Autumn Festival

Make an evening out of it.

September 13, 2024, 03:16 PM

Comment: Kamala Harris may have won the US presidential election with 1 line from 1976

Kamala Harris crafted an attack line that had echoes of 1976.

September 13, 2024, 02:55 PM

Motorcycle & truck accident: Male motorcyclist, 28, dies at scene along TPE

A 42-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

September 13, 2024, 02:51 PM

McDonald's S'pore does Crocs Clips Happy Meal toys, 2 new designs each week

Very cutesy, very collectible.

September 13, 2024, 02:12 PM

Person queues 3 hours in advance at Uncle Roger's new restaurant grand opening in KL, M'sia

Fuiyoh.

September 13, 2024, 02:05 PM

Have you ever wondered how a small country like S’pore ensures we have a stable & safe food supply?

Eating out with peace of mind.

September 13, 2024, 02:00 PM

Cafe with view of Chinese Garden's pagoda serves local brunch like har cheong gai chicken waffles

Great for a peaceful retreat.

September 13, 2024, 01:47 PM

Boy, 9, saves brother, 3, after younger sibling purportedly started fire in Bukit Merah flat

According to the boys' father, the older son called the SCDF.

September 13, 2024, 01:38 PM

Pope Francis tells young S'poreans: 'Youth is the time of courage in our lives', encourages risk-taking & constructive criticism

"Take risks. Go out there. Don't be afraid," Pope Francis encouraged.

September 13, 2024, 01:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.