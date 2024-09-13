UK police minister has purse stolen while speaking at crime conference

UK's Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire Diana Johnson had her own purse stolen from the hotel where she gave a speech at a police conference on Sep. 10, 2024.

According to the BBC, Johnson had been giving a speech on the growing problem of theft and shoplifting across Britain to senior members of the Police Superintendents' Association (PSA) at a hotel in Kenilworth, Warwickshire in England when the incident occurred.

Attacked previous Conservative govt

The theft occurred on the same day that the government had begun to release some prisoners early, in response to jail overcrowding in England and Wales, stated Financial Times.

Johnson blamed the Conservative party for the rise in theft cases, whom Johnson's Labour party took over in government following a general election earlier in the year.

She attacked them for their inadequate efforts and outlined plans the Labour government had in place to boost neighbourhood policing.

"Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting, which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue", shared Johnson.

Unfortunately, Johnson was not the only victim, for another member of Home Office staff had their belongings taken.

The Home Office said that no security risks had been identified. According to the Financial Times, the department declined to comment further.

Similarly, the PSA declined to comment.

Top image via Diana Johnson/Facebook