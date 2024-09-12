S'poreans visiting UK will need to pay extra S$17 for electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fee

Singaporeans travelling to the UK will be required to obtain a Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), beginning from Jan. 8, 2025.

Passengers who are changing flights in the UK must also apply for an ETA

The ETA costs 10 pounds (S$17) and applications for it will open from Nov. 27, 2024.

It is required regardless of the mode of the transport used, whether by flight, sea or land, such as through the rail tunnel connecting the UK and France.

In addition, passengers who are changing flights at the UK without entering the country must also apply for an ETA.

The ETA will apply to a total of 83 territories.

Other countries that must apply for a UK ETA in 2025 include nationals living in the European Union, the U.S., Japan and Malaysia.

The ETA scheme had been first trialled with the nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Why is the UK implementing an ETA scheme?

According to the UK's minister for migration and citizenship, Seema Malhotra, the expansion of the ETA demonstrates the country's commitment to "enhance security" through new technology and embed a "modern" immigration system.

She added:

"Digitisation enables a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including the visitors we warmly welcome to the UK who are predicted to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year."

The UK's largest airport, Heathrow, has struck a different tone however, according to the Financial Times.

Earlier in August 2024, Heathrow said it had lost 90,000 transfers passengers on flights operating to and fro the seven Middle Eastern countries have been under the scheme since 2023.

The airport added:

"This is devastating for our hub competitiveness. We urge government to review the inclusion of airside transit passengers."

Top photo by Mothership