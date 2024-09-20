Back

Indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in S'pore on Nov. 29, 2024

They are back.

Charlize Kon | September 20, 2024, 02:53 PM

Two Door Cinema Club will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Nov. 29, 2024, following their tour in the U.S. and the UK.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg)

The band last performed in Singapore in 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Festival by Prudential (@glowfestivalsg)

They are best known for their debut album, "Tourist History", and hits like "What You Know".

Ticketing information

Mastercard Presale

When: Sep. 24, to Sep. 26, 2pm

How: Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation Presale

When: Sep. 26, 4pm to 11:59pm

How: Register for a free membership at www.livenation.sg to access the presale.

General Sale

When: Sep. 27, 12pm

How: Visit www.ticketmaster.sg or call +65 800 321 1678.

Top images via Ticketmaster and Two Door Cinema Club's Instagram page.

