Indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in S'pore on Nov. 29, 2024

Two Door Cinema Club will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Nov. 29, 2024, following their tour in the U.S. and the UK.

The band last performed in Singapore in 2022.

They are best known for their debut album, "Tourist History", and hits like "What You Know".

Ticketing information

Mastercard Presale

When: Sep. 24, to Sep. 26, 2pm

How: Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation Presale

When: Sep. 26, 4pm to 11:59pm

How: Register for a free membership at www.livenation.sg to access the presale.

General Sale

When: Sep. 27, 12pm

How: Visit www.ticketmaster.sg or call +65 800 321 1678.

