Driver, 64, dies after bus hits his mini bus from the back in Tuas, bus driver, 67, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

Winnie Li | September 07, 2024, 04:09 AM

A yellow bus collided with a white mini bus parked along Tuas South Avenue 4 at around 7:35am on Sep. 6.

As a result, the driver of the white mini bus, a 64-year-old man, passed away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Collision caught on camera

The accident was caught on camera, and the footage was subsequently uploaded to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

The impact from being rear-ended caused debris from the white mini bus to be strewn on the road.

The collision also caused the white mini bus to mount the kerb and land on the grass patch next to the road.

Video via Singapore roads accident.com 新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook

Aftermath of accident

The rear of the white mini bus was severely dented, according to photos showing the aftermath of the accident.

A man could be seen lying face down on the road behind the white mini bus.

He appeared to be bleeding.

At the same time, another man was standing next to the yellow bus, and appeared to be on the phone.

The livery on the back of the yellow bus indicated that the vehicle belonged to SFX Transport Pte Ltd.

However, the company staff declined to comment when Shin Min reporters approached them, saying they "have no knowledge of the accident".

Police conducted investigations for hours

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene of the accident, the police had already cordoned off two lanes.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

A large amount of glass shards and debris were scattered across the road.

The police wrapped up their investigations at around 12:40pm, more than five hours after the accident took place, reported Shin Min.

Statement from police, SCDF

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 7:35am on Sep. 6.

A 64-year-old male bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 67-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

