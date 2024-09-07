Back

Turbulence hits S'pore-Guangzhou Scoot flight, 7 injured

One of the seven injured was hospitalised.

Belmont Lay | Winnie Li | September 07, 2024, 03:53 AM

Scoot flight TR100 from Singapore to Guangzhou, China, encountered turbulence on Friday morning, Sep. 6, which left four passengers and three crew members injured.

8world News provided photos of the scene on the ground.

Airport emergency personnel were using a stretcher to carry a passenger out of the cabin.

A man and a woman, who appeared to be crew members, were in wheelchairs.

What flight data showed

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed that flight TR100 took off from Changi Airport at 5:45am on Sep. 6.

The data also showed that the plane was flying at 35,000 feet at one point.

According to Scoot, the turbulence occurred when the plane was making its descent into Guangzhou at about 20,000 feet.

Scoot's statement

Scoot told Mothership that the plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed "uneventfully" in Guangzhou at 9:10am (China time).

"We can confirm that four customers and three crew members received medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Guangzhou," said the airline, which is a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

One passenger was hospitalised for further observation as of 8:30pm (China time).

"Our priority is the welfare of our customers and cabin crew, and we will extend all the necessary support and assistance required," Scoot said.

Top photo via 8world News

