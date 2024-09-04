1 dead, 1 missing after tugboat sinks in S'pore waters, search & rescue operation ongoing

A 39-year-old male crew member of a tugboat has died after it sank in Singapore waters on Sep. 4.

According to a media release by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the vessel named OSHIO sank in the Eastern Anchorage within Singapore's port limits at around 2:15pm.

A search and rescue operation by MPA, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is currently ongoing to find another missing male crew member.

A total of two crew were reportedly onboard when the incident occurred.

The crew who died had been rescued by the PCG and was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

MPA said salvage divers have been activated and are now confirming the location of the sunken tugboat for salvage operations.

Other marine vessels will be issued navigational broadcasts to keep clear of the area.

There is no oil pollution reported, MPA added.

Top photo via Canva