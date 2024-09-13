Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris again

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said there will be no more presidential debates against Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!", the 78-year-old Republican nominee shared the news on social media site Truth Social on Thursday (local time).

Trump debated against President Joe Biden in June before his debate against Harris on Tuesday, Sep. 10 (9am on Sep. 11, Singapore time).

"I won the debate": Trump

Trump stressed: "I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris."

However, at least six Republican donors and three Trump advisers told Reuters they thought Harris had won the debate, which had been watched by at least 67.1 million television viewers.

The sentiment was echoed in several surveys indicating respondents thought Harris performed better.

According to a poll by Reuters, 53 per cent said Harris won while 24 per cent said Trump won the debate.

Harris called for another debate

Speaking at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Harris called for another debate with former President Trump.

"I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important," said Harris, as quoted by CNN.

Harris' team, however, predict there might be another presidential debate.

"He (Trump) changes his position every day," a senior Harris adviser said, as quoted by CNN. "I predict there will be another (debate)."

Defended his performance

Trump, however, defended his debate performance.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH.” Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, the respective running mates of Trump and Harris, is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2024 (Oct. 2, Singapore time).

Top image via GOP/Facebook, Donald J. Trump/Facebook, and Democratic Party/Facebook.