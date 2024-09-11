Most S’poreans have probably never heard of this underrated holiday destination. Psst. It’s in China.

As a Singaporean, what makes a travel destination truly appealing?

For many, the usual travel rotation includes Japan, Korea, and Thailand.

With shorter travel distances, fantastic shopping, and delicious food, what’s not to love?

But let's be honest.

Sometimes it feels like everyone is going to the same places. If you’re growing weary of these familiar spots, it might be time to explore a new, underrated destination that also ticks all the boxes.

Some might say, "A vacation isn't complete without Instagram-worthy spots!" or "I need a place where I can relax but still have plenty to do."

Others insist, "I want a destination rich in culture and history," or "I prefer a place that offers natural beauty and outdoor activities."

Enter Jieyang, a city in Guangdong province, China, just a four-and-a-half-hour flight away.

Situated in the Chaoshan region, which also includes Chaozhou and Shantou, Jieyang is part of an area that holds deep significance for many older Singaporeans as the ancestral homeland of the Teochew people.

With Spring Airlines offering fares as low as S$165, this hidden gem in southern China combines historical charm, natural beauty, and budget-friendly experiences, making it an ideal destination for the discerning Singaporean traveller.

Jieyang, China City Walk

If you're looking to escape the bustling cityscape of Hong Kong, Jieyang offers a refreshing change of pace with its wealth of cultural attractions.

Recently, the "Citywalk" trend has become popular among Gen Zs in China, where groups of friends or solo travellers take leisurely strolls through a city, exploring lesser-known destinations, old buildings, and boutique shops while steering clear of the usual tourist crowds.

In Jieyang, you can embrace this trend, enjoying the city's rich cultural tapestry, all while immersing yourself in a more authentic local experience.

Begin your day at West Lake (西湖) in southwest Jieyang.

Admire the picturesque Jiuqu Bridge, which extends across the lake, and don’t miss the two-storey pavilion at its centre.

For a special experience, rent a pedal boat and enjoy the lake's calming beauty, especially enchanting under the evening lights.

From West Lake, head to the Qingshi Cultural District (青狮文化区). Here, a stone marker inscribed with "Yujiao Creek", leads to a quaint creek adorned with red lanterns and stone arch bridges.

Continue to the Qing Lion Cultural and Creative Life Hall, where murals depicting the old Jieyang offer a glimpse into the city’s past.

Don’t miss the Qing Lion Experience Hall, which provides insight into the 300-year history of the Green Lion tradition, a significant cultural heritage of Rongcheng, where distinctive graffiti and a Guinness World Record-holding lion head are featured.

Following which, visit the Old City Story (老城故事) teahouse. This spot is renowned for its Chaozhou crosstalk, opera, and martial arts performances, which create a timeless atmosphere enriched by the aroma of Kung Fu tea in an ancient courtyard.

Make your way to Datong Street (打铜街), where Eastern and Western architectural styles blend seamlessly with well-preserved shops. Once known for its vibrant copper-smithing trade, Datong Street remains a testament to Jieyang’s commercial legacy, showcasing its rich tradition in hardware.

If you’re hungry from all the walking, Jieyang offers a wealth of unique cuisine that blends Chaoshan and Hakka influences. Try Chaoshan beef balls, Jieyang fish balls, and oyster omelettes, all of which are sure to tantalise your tastebuds.

Next, take a short walk to the Former Residence of Ding Richang (丁日昌旧居).

Built in 1878 during the late Qing dynasty, this traditional mansion was the home of the prominent Qing court official.

The residence is not only a fine example of traditional Chinese architecture but also offers a glimpse into the life and achievements of a significant historical figure who played a crucial role in modernising China's coastal defence.

Following which, stroll through the famous Zhongshan Street (中山路), an arcade street rich with generational memories. The nearly 2km-long building line is notable for its original, non-commercialised charm.

For a quick snack break, indulge in Jieyang rice rolls, which are distinctive in Chaoshan cuisine, topped with a savoury sauce and paired with a bowl of piping hot rice cake soup.

Due to its coastal location, Chaoshan cuisine is also celebrated for its exceptional marinated raw seafood. This includes fresh catches like shrimp, clams, and fish, all lightly seasoned to highlight their natural flavours.

Continue to Chenghuang Temple (城隍庙), a site that offers insight into local religious practices.

It is the largest existing ancient building of its kind in Guangdong Province, blending Ming and Qing architectural styles with traditional craftsmanship.

Nearby, visit Shuangfeng Temple (双峰寺), one of Chaojun's Three Great Buddhist Temples. Established in 1140 and rebuilt several times since, this historic lot boasts a central axis of seven structures, including the impressive Hall of Dabei and Mahavira Hall.

Take a leisurely stroll to Confucius Temple Square (孔子庙广场), where you can learn about Confucian philosophy and admire the resplendent statues dedicated to the great philosopher.

At night, visit the 800-year-old Jieyang Academy (揭阳学宫), once the highest institution of learning in ancient Jieyang.

Marvel at the historical grandeur that is Jieyang Forbidden City (揭阳禁城). Originally built in 1357, this "Golden City" was a massive stone fortification surrounded by a moat.

Wrap up your day with a visit to Pedestrian Street (步行街).

With a range of branded stores, diverse dining options, and entertainment facilities, it offers a stylish and comfortable environment for shopping, dining, and leisure.

Here, you can sample famous local pastries, such as the Chaoshan soft cake, which features delicate glutinous rice flour dough wrapped around a rich, home-blended brown-sugar Dousha, pan-fried in aromatic, groundnut oil.

Another must-try is the glutinous rice chicken, where tender chicken is wrapped in glutinous rice and steamed to perfection, offering a savoury taste of local tradition.

Finally, visit Jinxian Gate (进贤门), a historic entryway that once served as a key gateway to the city and a fitting end to your tour of Jieyang.

Travel pro-tip: For easy access to City Walk attractions, stay near Jieyang Xuegong or Jinxianmen.

You’ll not only enjoy close proximity to historical sites, but also convenient transportation options and a paradise of diverse dining options.

As you wrap up your exploration of the city's historical gems and vibrant local culture, consider taking a moment to unwind in Jieyang's natural beauty. The tranquil atmosphere and scenic surroundings offer the perfect contrast to the bustling city streets, providing a peaceful retreat to reflect on your journey.

Rong River

If you're seeking a river experience to rival Guilin’s Li Jiang River, explore the Rong River (榕江) in Jieyang.

Stroll along lush riverbanks, admire charming bridges, and enjoy parks and recreational spaces ideal for picnics.

Take a boat tour to fully appreciate the river's beauty, especially at night when the tranquil waters shimmer under the soft glow of the moonlight and city lights.

Nan'ao Island

While in Jieyang, consider a day trip to the nearby Nan'ao Island (南澳岛) in neighbouring Shantou, just an hour’s drive away.

Often dubbed the "Hawaii of China," this island offers a stunning beach getaway and a refreshing alternative to the more well-known Sanya.

Known for its stunning scenery and delicious seafood, the island offers a refreshing escape with cosy fishing villages and local delights, such as abalone, oysters, and conch.

Key attractions include Nan'ao Bridge, Qing Ao Beach, and the Tropic of Cancer statue.

Dongshan Island

Another island worth visiting is Dongshan Island (东山岛). Fans of Xiamen’s charming seaside should visit this place, just a 10-minute boat ride from Jieyang.

Enjoy motorboating, snorkelling, and surfing, and marvel at the stunning rock formations at Fengdongshi Scenic Area and the spectacular views of Maluan Bay.

How to get there

To explore this underrated travel destination, take advantage of Spring Airlines' new direct flights from Singapore to Jieyang Chaoshan.

As a leading Chinese low-cost carrier, Spring Airlines offers budget-friendly travel options, making it easier to reach the diverse attractions of the Chaoshan region.

With four departures weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, you’ll reach your destination in just over four hours.

Once you arrive at Jieyang Chaoshan Airport, the city centre is conveniently accessible by a 30- to 40-minute ride via the airport express or taxi.

Jieyang Chaoshan Airport also connects you to multiple cities including Jieyang, Shantou, and Chaozhou, providing a convenient gateway to explore this area.

So, if you're tired of the same old travel circuit and crave a destination that’s off the beaten path yet packed with charm, book your next adventure to Jieyang with Spring Airlines today.

This sponsored article by Spring Airlines has sparked this writer’s wanderlust for Jieyang’s hidden treasures.

Top image via Spring Airlines.