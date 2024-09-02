Truck & car keep trying to drive into each other along TPE

A car and a truck were filmed getting into each other's way along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

Footage of the incident was uploaded online by SG Road Vigilante.

According to the video's caption, the incident happened on Aug. 24, at the exit towards Tampines Road and the Kallang-Paya Lebar expressway (KPE).

What did the video show?

The video showed the red car, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the left-most lane filtering right, with both of its hazard lights on.

The truck, which is further ahead, then swerved left into the lane, resulting in the car being forced back onto the left-most lane.

The car was then forced onto the road shoulder when the truck continued to move towards the left.

The truck was also seen slowing down briefly.

When the truck moved back onto the second leftmost lane, the car immediately sped up and attempted to drive beside the truck before taking the exit towards KPE and Tampines Road.

It is unclear if both vehicles made contact or what sparked the exchange.

Users criticised the drivers of both the truck and the car for their actions on the road.

Mothership has reached out to the police for more information.

Top screenshots via SG Road Vigilante YouTube