Toto Group 2 S$596,144 prize split 76 ways at S$7,844 per share, smallest Group 2 share in 4 years

The Toto draw on Sep. 19 saw 76 winning shares splitting the S$596,144 prize for Group 2.

This meant that each winner received S$7,844, the smallest share for a Group 2 prize in four years since the lottery draw became available on the Singapore Pools website.

Meanwhile, the Group 1 prize of S$5,824,744 was divided among four people, with each winning share receiving S$1,456,186.

No quick pick entries for Groups 1 and 2

There were no quick pick entries for either Groups 1 or 2, meaning the winners all picked their numbers themselves.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 17, 22, 31, and 37, along with the additional number of 1.

This is the largest number of winners for a Toto draw since Feb. 11, 2022, when 42 people won the Group 2 prize of S$3,240,460.

At that time, each person received S$77,154.

Second-smallest Group 2 share was S$12,329

As for the second-smallest Group 2 share within these four years, this occurred on Feb. 6, 2023, when 23 people split the prize of S$283,567, with each person receiving S$12,329.

Another similar Toto draw that saw many winners splitting the Group 2 prize was on Aug. 21, 2023, when 35 people split the group prize of S$617,365, with each person receiving S$17,639.

