5 tips on furniture-buying to level up your home

Buying furniture is a tricky business.

You want to get the best bang for your buck, but you also don't want to have regrets about clutter or your design choices in say, five years' time.

And if you're a new homeowner like me, or someone trying to give your home a refresh after many years, it's not easy to keep up with all the design trends.

So here are five tips (after research and personal experience scrolling TikTok ) to help you buy furniture which will level up your home:

Space-saving furniture

With homes getting smaller, it's easy for space to get cluttered when new furniture comes in.

That's why space-saving furniture — with features such as extra storage space, extra seating, or being collapsible — can be a both practical and aesthetic addition to your home.

A piece of space-saving furniture I'll heartily recommend is a storage bed, as it comes in handy to keep suitcases, extra bedding and more.

One model I came across is Four Star Mattress's Queen Storage Bed, which is installed with a German hydraulic lift system, comes with customisable headboards and can also be fitted with side cabinets or drawers if required.

It is currently on sale as part of a package with their Chiropractic Queen Mattress, from S$1,999.

Another gadget I'm eyeing is the Metaltex Aliseo Laundry Drier (S$89), a four-tier foldable laundry rack that provides 30m of drying space.

One plus is the 360° spinner wheels that will allow one to easily bring dry laundry to another room to be folded.

And of course, the whole rack is collapsible, meaning easy storage if it's not in use.

Go minimalist

When it comes to design styles, one that's in vogue right now is a more minimalist approach.

Think functional furniture with clean lines and simple shapes, in neutral hues such as white, beige, and gray.

It helps to achieve a more simplistic, uncluttered look and create a calming and spacious atmosphere.

Cellini's Evita Sofa (S$1,399) is an example of this.

The expansive L-shaped sofa also comes with removable, Velcro-secured armrest covers for easy maintenance and a versatile side coffee tabletop.

And for a slightly more modern and rounded look, the ROND Modular Sofa (S$988) by Cellini is a great alternative.

Minimalist furniture doesn't have to be boring either — some come with multiple functions that help to level up your home.

For example, you may have noticed the trend of coffee tables that do more than just hold your drinks.

One such model is the Fluto Convertible Coffee Table (S$880) by Cellini, featuring a lift mechanism that converts it into a working or dining table.

This allows one to work or eat while lounging on the sofa, which is really convenient.

And handily, it also has pull-out drawers for extra storage.

Modular furniture

Especially for those in the midst of setting up your first home, it can be hard to envision how your space is going to eventually be utilised.

Which is why movable or modular pieces — such as kitchen trolleys, stackable shelves and movable tables — are great as they can be easily reconfigured to suit your needs in future.

A colourful and functional addition to your space are these Pop Stools (S$9.90).

Made of weather-resistant materials, these are suitable for outdoor or indoor use, and come in a range of vibrant colours to brighten up your space.

And of course, they are stackable for easy storage.

Another modular storage solution that impresses me is the Titan Multi Cabinet (S$249).

The shelves inside the cabinet can be folded 90° in a modular setup, which is practical for storing a variety of differently-sized items.

An added benefit for outdoor storage is that the cabinet is completely waterproof.

Think ergonomic

For those looking to invest in furniture that will last you for the long-term, you’ll want to consider its ergonomics.

What usually comes to mind are office chairs that improve posture, and reduce the risk of injury.

But I’ll argue that an ergonomic mattress is even more important to get you a good night’s sleep.

And your back will thank you, for sure.

The Green Furnishing’s Haven Latex Mattress features individual pocketed spring coils that are 2cm in diameter, with wider springs in the middle to allow for even weight distribution.

Catered for Singapore’s climate, the mattress is available at a promotional price of S$1,099.

Another way to elevate your sleeping experience is to opt for a motorised adjustable bedframe.

For example, Sleepnight’s Ergoflex Adjustable Bedframe (S$1,299) allows one to personalise your mattress position for maximum comfort, whether sleeping, reading in bed or more.

It also comes with an anti-snore function and head and foot massage capabilities.

Nice.

Zero-formaldehyde furniture

Another issue which any furniture buyer should consider is formaldehyde, which you may have heard of from the news recently.

This is a chemical typically found in glue and wood furnishings, which can cause health issues like skin irritation, eye soreness or even breathing difficulties.

And while there are solutions like improving ventilation with fans or using formaldehyde removal gels, zero-formaldehyde furniture is one way to ensure long-term safety — and a fuss-free move-in process for new homeowners.

One place that specialises in this is MySeat.SG, which sells a range of furniture made with non-toxic materials, all natural wood finishes and water-based glue.

It doesn't hurt that they're also pleasant to look at.

Get inspiration at The Home Expo 2024

All the above furniture will be available at The Home Expo 2024, happening from Sep. 13 to 15, 2024 (Friday to Sunday).

Presented by OrangeTee & Tie, it will showcase the latest home interior design trends and home appliances, and other must-haves for your home, so you can consider checking it out for inspiration.

Admission is free.

Here is a list of the participating brands.

Those who spend a minimum of S$100 at the expo get a chance to participate in a spin and win giveaway with over S$10,000 worth of prizes.

Shoppers are limited to one redemption per receipt.

The first 500 visitors daily will also receive a limited edition 550ml clear travel bottle.

The Home Expo 2024

Date: Sep. 13-15, 2024

Time: 12pm - 9pm (Friday) | 11am - 9pm (Saturday - Sunday)

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 403

This article sponsored by SPH Media Ltd made this writer wish he had spent more time to level up his home.

Top image from Cellini / The Home Shoppe.