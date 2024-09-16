Back

Times Bookstore closing last outlet at Holland Rd on Sep. 22, 2024

The final chapter.

Khine Zin Htet | September 16, 2024, 07:05 PM

Events

Times Bookstores is closing its last remaining outlet in Singapore at Jelita Shopping Centre on Sep. 22, 2024.

The closure was announced by the bookstore chain on Instagram on Sep. 16.

Invited customers to visit "one last time"

In the post, the company said "the time has come to close the final chapter" of Times Bookstores after decades of "creating magical memories and sharing countless stories".

"It has been our greatest honor to be a part of your reading journey. Thank you for letting us fill your lives with the wonder of books and the joy of imagination."

The book retailer also invited customers to pay one last visit and "take home a piece of Times" with them.

Times Bookstores was established in 1978, and has provided English language books, as well as complementary products in Singapore and Malaysia for close to 40 years.

The bookstore is owned by Fraser and Neave Limited.

Troubling times

It was previously reported that Times Bookstores has been facing weak sales and low foot traffic — a common theme for physical bookstores that has been reported by numerous news outlets over the past few years.

The book retailer had closed its branches in Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point in February this year.

Other factors for the closures include rising rent, higher goods and service tax, and printing costs, which have subsequently increased book prices.

Popular closed its branch in Marine Parade on Jun. 18, 2023, citing rising costs of rent and labour.

Books Kinokuniya Singapore also closed its branch in JEM mall on May 9, 2022, due to slow sales and increased rental costs.

Top photos from Times Bookstore/Instagram and Google Photos

