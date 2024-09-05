World’s 1st Tim Hortons signature outlet opens at Orchard with pasta bakes & brewing methods

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is opening a new outlet in town.

This time, the new outlet is located on the first floor of 313@somerset.

New outlet, new menu items

The new store has a dine-in area with a seating capacity of 64.

While still maintaining its cosy vibes, this Tims Signature outlet has a more elevated style and aesthetic.

As the world’s first Tims Signature outlet, coffee fiends will enjoy this experiential space that features several new coffee brewing methods including Kyoto Drip (S$7.50) and the Chemex Pour Over (S$7).

The outlet uses 100 per cent premium Arabica beans.

Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate seeing how the coffee is made and learning more about the brewing methods from the store’s coffee masters.

We, for one, learned that slurping coffee spreads the coffee across our tongues so we could identify the flavour profiles better.

While the chain is known for its Iced Capps and bite-sized Timbits, the 313@somerset outlet has new menu items to look forward to.

Here’s what we tried:

Truffle Smoked Chicken Carbonara Pasta Bakes (S$9.90)

This creamy pasta had subtle hints of truffle and huge chunks of chicken.

We’d recommend sharing this with a friend over a good cup of coffee.

Beef Ragu Bolognese Pasta Bakes (S$10.90)

Don’t underestimate this unassuming-looking plate of pasta, which is hearty and packs quite a bit of heat.

We also loved that it came with a generous amount of minced beef.

Maple Glazed Chicken Ham & Cheese Sourdough Melts (S$9.90)

You can’t go wrong with a classic pairing of ham and cheese.

We were pleasantly surprised that the grilled buttery sourdough bread was still crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside even as we took our time to enjoy the toast.

Pesto & Mozzarella Sourdough Melts (S$9.90)

A good balance of herbaceous and cheesy flavours.

We also liked the chunks of spinach and tomatoes in this sandwich, which helped to cut the strong mozzarella flavour.

Also, look at that cheese pull.

Belgian Chocolate Cruller (S$4.90)

One of the outlet’s exclusives, this cruller is chocolatey goodness with every bite.

Tim Horton’s at 313@somerset

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #01-29, 313@somerset Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Writing this Tim Hortons-sponsored article made the writer wish her office was located within 313@somerset.

All photos by Mothership.