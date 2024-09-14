Back

Man, 28, arrested after throwing mattress & TV sets out of 8th floor Bedok flat window

No injuries were reported.

Tanya Ong | September 14, 2024, 01:41 PM

A mattress was thrown out of a window of an eighth floor flat at Block 608 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The window of a unit was smashed, causing shards of glass to fall downstairs, according to a video submitted to Shin Min Daily News.

Other debris could also be seen strewn on the ground below the unit.

Another video showed someone from the unit hurling a mattress from the window, before it was shut.

In addition to the mattress, it was also observed that two television sets were at the scene on the ground floor.

Police vehicles were present and the area was cordoned off.

It was reported that a man in handcuffs was led away to a police vehicle at around 2:30pm.

Residents interviewed said they understood the unit was occupied by a a father-mother pair and their son.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, police said that a 28-year-old man was arrested on Sep. 12 for rash act endangering the life or the personal safety of others.

Around 12:30pm on Thursday, the police received a call for assistance at the block.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Shinmin Daily News.

