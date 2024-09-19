S’pore boy with autism, 16, shines at music recital, honours teacher with hand-drawn mascot

"Hip Hip!"

The cheer erupted from the crowd.

The audience responded: "Hooray!"

The music recital at Enabling Village had just concluded, and the impromptu cheer came from an enthusiastic 16-year-old who had kickstarted the event with flair.

He captivated the audience with his melodic performance and showmanship, enthusiastically shouting, "Here we go!", before taking to the piano.

He also went for an unplanned handshake with Guest-of-Honour Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua after his performance, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Despite his spontaneous gestures, the boy was met with patience rather than exasperation. His father and teachers calmly guided him to compose himself.

Aedan is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact, communicate, learn, and behave.

Despite these challenges, he is thriving at The Radiant Spectrum (TRS), a music school dedicated to teaching music to children with special needs.

A school that caters to those with special needs

Aedan has always had a musical inclination, but finding a school or teacher that could accommodate his needs was difficult due to his ASD.

That changed when they discovered TRS in 2021.

TRS is the first and only music education centre in Singapore that specialises in teaching students with a wide range of diagnoses, including non-verbal, selectively mute, ADHD, or students on the autism ASD spectrum.

At TRS, students are empowered to develop their full potential through an individualised curriculum and dedicated support by teachers trained in special education.

“When Ms. Sam and him first met, it was like they clicked instantly,” Aedan’s father, Mike, shared.

Ms. Sam, or Samantha, is the founder and principal of TRS and also teaches piano there.

When asked what he liked about his piano classes, Aedan responded simply: “Ms. Sam is a very nice teacher, and I decided Samantha Songbird is the mascot of The Radiant Spectrum.”

What Aedan struggled to express in words, he conveyed through his actions.

As a tribute to his teacher, he drew a mascot and named it Samantha for the annual recital.

For someone who only draws Disney characters, this was a significant show of his admiration for his teacher.

How lessons are conducted

Samantha tailors the lessons to fit Aedan’s needs, according to his father, Mike.

“If Aedan is not feeling okay, Sam will not force him to do anything. But there is also a structure that helps him focus on what he needs to accomplish,” Mike explained.

The focus is not on passing piano exams, but on allowing Aedan to enjoy and express himself through music.

Teacher support is crucial, Mike emphasised.

This sentiment is shared by another parent, Xing Ping, whose son Jake is also a student with ASD.

Patient teachers

Jake, nine, has been fascinated by sound-producing toys since he was young, Xing Ping noted.

It wasn’t until she heard him play “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” by memory on a xylophone that she decided to explore his musical talent.

Jake loved playing the piano from his first lesson at TRS, she said.

She was amazed by how quickly Jake picked up the lessons, tailored to meet his unique need.

Jake, who is nonverbal and doesn't write well, is now able to play with both hands and even read notes from a music score.

Since that first lesson, Jake has made significant progress, even performing the national anthem “Majulah Singapura” at this year’s recital.

However, the journey isn’t always smooth. Sometimes Jake pushes his boundaries and protests when he struggles with certain songs.

“But Teacher Samantha is very gentle and patient,” Xing Ping said.

For instance, if Jake is not in the mood, Samantha will find ways to help Jake complete his tasks.

She might even change the tasks, or insert a break and play a song for Jake to listen to instead.

Since Jake enjoys listening to music, this approach makes the lesson enjoyable for him.

“It helps when the teachers are patient and can communicate with the students; that’s when they are willing to learn,” Xing Ping added.

Inclusive hiring

For some, learning music is not just a hobby but a potential career path.

Sabi, 26, has always aspired to be a teacher. However, her journey has been challenging due to her ASD.

After several opportunities didn’t work out, Sabi’s mother, Komathi, reached out to TRS and inquired about inclusive hiring.

“And Samantha was immediately very open and inclusive,” Komathi said.

Following some discussions, Sabi was offered a traineeship at TRS, assisting with the school curriculum and lessons.

She began with administrative tasks and gradually took on more responsibilities, eventually helping in group lessons and now teaching two students of her own.

When asked if she was happy teaching her own classes, Sabi responded with a fond smile and a nod.

“I think that was a very important milestone in her teaching journey,” her mother elaborated.

A place for everyone to shine

All three parents hope the public becomes more open-minded about children with ASD.

They wish to challenge the perception that individuals with autism are limited to specific roles and behaviours.

“Take some time to learn about the kids, and you will be very surprised by what they can do,” Xing Ping said.

At TRS, Samantha aims to create a space where every child with special needs can learn music and have the opportunity to pursue their interests, and perform on stage.

The annual recital allows each child to showcase their abilities to the world, especially to their families.

At the recital, there were endless smiles and cheers — from performers to proud families and teachers.

Hip hip hooray indeed.

This sponsored article by The Radiant Spectrum made this writer smile at the goodness in the world.

Top photos from The Radiant Spectrum/Facebook