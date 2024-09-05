President Tharman launches refreshed President’s Challenge to nurture talents in arts & sports

The President's Challenge (PC) will be refreshed and repurposed to go "beyond immediate needs" and aim at achieving "sustained social impact".

This will be done by uplifting individuals with aspirations and potential, "especially amongst those who start with greater odds".

Other key changes included a shift from a model of one-off funding to longer-term funding of deserving initiatives, and the inclusion of arts and sports as fields for nurturing potential.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced the changes at the launch of Refreshed President's Challenge and grant call for 2025 at the Delta Sports Centre on Sep. 4, 2024.

The announcement comes approximately three months after the launch of the 2024 edition of the President's Challenge by President Tharman on May 30.

A media release issued by President's Challenge on the same day stated that the annual campaign will be refreshed from 2025 with more details to be announced in the second half of 2024.

What to expect in the refreshed President's Challenge

A number of initiatives will be rolled out under the refreshed President's Challenge benefitting the social sector, arts, and sports, according to President Tharman.

One such initiative is new fellowships "aimed at developing young civic leaders and recognising individuals pursuing second chances in life".

At the same time, the refreshed President's Challenge will also extend its focus to include the arts and sports "as fields for nurturing potential" and "enable budding talents to sustain their development".

Noting how success in sports and the arts "depends greatly on chances and even surprises" in addition to talent, President Tharman said the refreshed President's Challenge will help "widen those chances and opportunities for every talent to be discovered".

Specifically on sports, President's Challenge will partner with SportSG to "expand chances and thicken the pipeline of future talents", including by supporting SportSG's partnerships with schools.

President Tharman added that disability sports will be given "an extra lift" as well, citing para-athletes who are currently competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games as examples.

New funding model

To achieve and advance the goals above, the refreshed President's Challenge will shift from its current model of one-off funding to long-term funding of initiatives, said President Tharman.

This new method "will give the benefitting organisations time to build up their capabilities, scale up social innovations, and make a meaningful impact".

The refreshed President's Challenge will also complement the government's efforts "through a whole civic fabric" by weaving in philanthropies, corporates, and volunteers with empathy and mentorship skills.

On one hand, it will work with foundations and agencies "who share its goals and principles" and leverage their expertise, networks, and capabilities.

These partners will support selected President's Challenge beneficiaries, including through co-funding, tracking their progress, and mentorship.

On the other hand, the refreshed President's Challenge will work with philanthropic partners to "mobilise contributions", including through multi-year funding.

