Back

Thailand zoo's super cute baby hippo 'Moo Deng' to be on pants & shirt merch

Fans can now be a walking "Moo Deng" meme.

Seri Mazliana | September 11, 2024, 04:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A zoo in the Chon Buri province in Thailand unveiled a collection of clothing inspired by its baby pygmy hippopotamus on Sep. 8.

According to Thailand media outlet The Nation, the female baby hippo known as "Moo Deng" caught attention in August 2024 after photos of her playful nature went viral on social media.

Caught attention after first appearance in July 2024

According to Pattaya Mail, Moo Deng first made her appearance at Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Jul. 25, 2024.

The zoo then ran a local voting contest to name the hippo.

Participants came up with names, such as "Moo Deng" (Bouncy Pig), "Moo Daeng" (Red Pig), and "Moo Sab" (Minced Pig).

20,000 participants voted via the zoo's Facebook page, and the majority voted for the name "Moo Deng".

It was chosen as it reflected Moo Deng's playful and energetic nature, reported The Nation.

Moo Deng also possesses a trait some people may resonate with.

She does not like to be touched.

In a post shared on Aug. 21, the baby hippo could be seen trying to escape from her caretaker's clutches as she jigged around the enclosure during mealtime.

At one point, she even tried to nip at his fingers.

Other times, Moo Deng amused many with her dramatic facial expression when she seemingly panicked while being sprayed with water.

Moo Deng also enjoys playfully nipping at her human caretakers.

Despite her temperament, adoring visitors, who the zoo refers to as "Moo Deng's fans", swarm the enclosure for a closer look at the hippo.

Zoo announces shirt and pants

On Sep. 8, Khao Kheow Open Zoo announced merchandise in the form of a clothing collection inspired by Moo Deng.

The collection consists of one short-sleeved shirt and one palazzo pants.

The clothes are adorned with images of the hippo's expressions and antics.

Based on the illustration in the zoo's post, flowers in a doodled design are also seen all over the pants.

The zoo did not disclose further details.

Top photos via สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo/X

Hundreds brave gloomy weather to welcome Pope Francis outside Changi Airport

Pope Francis will be in Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13.

September 11, 2024, 04:25 PM

Pope Francis is in S'pore for 3 days. Here are the places he'll be visiting.

Blessed.

September 11, 2024, 03:23 PM

Pope Francis has landed at Changi Airport at 2:51pm on Sep. 11

He's here.

September 11, 2024, 02:56 PM

S'pore pet businesses caught abusing animals required by law to close down for up to 12 months

Pet owners who abuse their pets may also be temporarily banned from keeping animals.

September 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

LTA took 10 errant PMA riders to task, impounded 4 PMAs from Jan.-Aug. 2024

Four PMA users faced similar enforcement actions in 2023.

September 11, 2024, 02:08 PM

Former actor Huang Yiliang charged after cyclist 'grievously hurt' in accident

He has been granted bail of S$10,000.

September 11, 2024, 01:47 PM

Traffic police officer, 32, jailed 7 months for speeding at 108kmh & causing death of pedestrian, 58, near Tai Seng

The officer had been despatched to attend to an incident.

September 11, 2024, 01:07 PM

Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi & more to perform at music festival held at S'pore Sports Hub in Sep. 2024

Boom, boom, boom!

September 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

Japan man puts spy cam in fake rock he made with clay to film over 1,000 women in onsens

The man reportedly had convictions for possessing child pornography.  

September 11, 2024, 12:22 PM

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl fathered daughter outside of marriage

He has released a statement.

September 11, 2024, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.