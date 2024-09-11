Thailand zoo's super cute baby hippo 'Moo Deng' to be on pants & shirt merch

A zoo in the Chon Buri province in Thailand unveiled a collection of clothing inspired by its baby pygmy hippopotamus on Sep. 8.

According to Thailand media outlet The Nation, the female baby hippo known as "Moo Deng" caught attention in August 2024 after photos of her playful nature went viral on social media.

Caught attention after first appearance in July 2024

According to Pattaya Mail, Moo Deng first made her appearance at Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Jul. 25, 2024.

The zoo then ran a local voting contest to name the hippo.

Participants came up with names, such as "Moo Deng" (Bouncy Pig), "Moo Daeng" (Red Pig), and "Moo Sab" (Minced Pig).

20,000 participants voted via the zoo's Facebook page, and the majority voted for the name "Moo Deng".

It was chosen as it reflected Moo Deng's playful and energetic nature, reported The Nation.

Moo Deng also possesses a trait some people may resonate with.

She does not like to be touched.

In a post shared on Aug. 21, the baby hippo could be seen trying to escape from her caretaker's clutches as she jigged around the enclosure during mealtime.

At one point, she even tried to nip at his fingers.

Other times, Moo Deng amused many with her dramatic facial expression when she seemingly panicked while being sprayed with water.

Moo Deng also enjoys playfully nipping at her human caretakers.

Despite her temperament, adoring visitors, who the zoo refers to as "Moo Deng's fans", swarm the enclosure for a closer look at the hippo.

Zoo announces shirt and pants

On Sep. 8, Khao Kheow Open Zoo announced merchandise in the form of a clothing collection inspired by Moo Deng.

The collection consists of one short-sleeved shirt and one palazzo pants.

The clothes are adorned with images of the hippo's expressions and antics.

Based on the illustration in the zoo's post, flowers in a doodled design are also seen all over the pants.

The zoo did not disclose further details.

Top photos via สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo/X