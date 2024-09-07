Back

Thai-style crepes under S$10 at Thai supermarket in Kallang

Very crisp.

Charlize Kon | September 07, 2024, 10:22 AM

The Crispy Crepes has opened a takeaway kiosk at Thai supermarket in Aperia Mall, offering Thai-style crepes.

The crepes are thin and crispy, cooked to a golden-brown colour.

They come with a variety of sweet and savoury fillings.

Check out their menu:

The Crispy Crepe full menu Photo by Charlize Kon.

You can also customise your crepes, with prices starting at S$4.

The Crispy Crepe DIY menu Photo by Charlize Kon.

The Crispy Crepe also has a takeaway kisok at Marina Bay Link Mall.

A post shared by The Crispy Crepes (@thecrispycrepes)

All menu items are prepared fresh to order, with the batter made on-site.

Crispy Crepe in the making Photo by Charlize Kon.

Crispy Crepe in the making Photo by Charlize Kon.

Crispy Crepe in the making Photo by Charlize Kon.

Here's what we tried:

Nutella Bliss Crepe (S$6)

Nutella spread with strawberries and banana.

Nutella Bliss Crepe Photo by Livia Soh.

Matcha Munchies Crepe (S$7.50)

Green tea spread topped with Koko Krunch and almond flakes.

This crepe has a crunchier texture.

Matcha Munchies Photo by Livia Soh.

Ham and Cheese Crepe (S$7.50)

Shredded ham and mozzarella cheese filling.

A savoury option if you are not a fan of sweets.

Ham and Cheese Crepe Photo by Livia Soh.

Tokyo with pandan custard & Thai tea custard (S$5.50 for five pieces)

Chewy pancake filled with Thai tea and pandan-flavored custard.

Be warned: Handle with caution as this can get messy to eat.

Tokyo with thai milk tea custard Photo by Livia Soh.

Tokyo with pandan custard Photo by Livia Soh.

Pandan Pancakes (S$5.50 for 10 pieces)

Mochi-like texture, made with coconut milk and pandan flavour.

Pandan pancakes Photo by Livia Soh.

Mini Crispy Crepes (S$2.50 for seven pieces)

Bite-sized crepes topped with whipped coconut cream and Thai sweet egg floss.

These crepes are crispier than the standard-sized ones.

Mini crispy crepes Photo by Livia Soh.

The Crispy Crepes at Thai Supermarket

Address: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-20 (inside Thai Supermarket), Singapore 339511

Operating hours: 11am to 7:30pm, daily

Top images by Livia Soh and Charlize Kon

