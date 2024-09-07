Thai-style crepes under S$10 at Thai supermarket in Kallang

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The Crispy Crepes has opened a takeaway kiosk at Thai supermarket in Aperia Mall, offering Thai-style crepes.

The crepes are thin and crispy, cooked to a golden-brown colour.

They come with a variety of sweet and savoury fillings.

Check out their menu:

You can also customise your crepes, with prices starting at S$4.

The Crispy Crepe also has a takeaway kisok at Marina Bay Link Mall.

All menu items are prepared fresh to order, with the batter made on-site.

Here's what we tried:

Nutella Bliss Crepe (S$6)

Nutella spread with strawberries and banana.

Matcha Munchies Crepe (S$7.50)

Green tea spread topped with Koko Krunch and almond flakes.

This crepe has a crunchier texture.

Ham and Cheese Crepe (S$7.50)

Shredded ham and mozzarella cheese filling.

A savoury option if you are not a fan of sweets.

Tokyo with pandan custard & Thai tea custard (S$5.50 for five pieces)

Chewy pancake filled with Thai tea and pandan-flavored custard.

Be warned: Handle with caution as this can get messy to eat.

Pandan Pancakes (S$5.50 for 10 pieces)

Mochi-like texture, made with coconut milk and pandan flavour.

Mini Crispy Crepes (S$2.50 for seven pieces)

Bite-sized crepes topped with whipped coconut cream and Thai sweet egg floss.

These crepes are crispier than the standard-sized ones.

The Crispy Crepes at Thai Supermarket

Address: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-20 (inside Thai Supermarket), Singapore 339511

Operating hours: 11am to 7:30pm, daily

Top images by Livia Soh and Charlize Kon