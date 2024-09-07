Thai-style crepes under S$10 at Thai supermarket in Kallang

The Crispy Crepes has opened a takeaway kiosk at Thai supermarket in Aperia Mall, offering Thai-style crepes.
The crepes are thin and crispy, cooked to a golden-brown colour.
They come with a variety of sweet and savoury fillings.
Check out their menu:
You can also customise your crepes, with prices starting at S$4.
The Crispy Crepe also has a takeaway kisok at Marina Bay Link Mall.
All menu items are prepared fresh to order, with the batter made on-site.
Here's what we tried:
Nutella Bliss Crepe (S$6)
Nutella spread with strawberries and banana.
Matcha Munchies Crepe (S$7.50)
Green tea spread topped with Koko Krunch and almond flakes.
This crepe has a crunchier texture.
Ham and Cheese Crepe (S$7.50)
Shredded ham and mozzarella cheese filling.
A savoury option if you are not a fan of sweets.
Tokyo with pandan custard & Thai tea custard (S$5.50 for five pieces)
Chewy pancake filled with Thai tea and pandan-flavored custard.
Be warned: Handle with caution as this can get messy to eat.
Pandan Pancakes (S$5.50 for 10 pieces)
Mochi-like texture, made with coconut milk and pandan flavour.
Mini Crispy Crepes (S$2.50 for seven pieces)
Bite-sized crepes topped with whipped coconut cream and Thai sweet egg floss.
These crepes are crispier than the standard-sized ones.
The Crispy Crepes at Thai Supermarket
Address: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-20 (inside Thai Supermarket), Singapore 339511
Operating hours: 11am to 7:30pm, daily
Top images by Livia Soh and Charlize Kon
